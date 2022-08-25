Casemiro ready for action at Manchester United – Thursday’s sporting social By Press Association August 25 2022, 8.15pm Casemiro has arrived at Manchester United (David Davies/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 25. Football Casemiro was ready. Ready for a new challenge! Come on, @ManUtd! 🔴#MUFC #PL pic.twitter.com/l9vq8AJFpz— Casemiro (@Casemiro) August 25, 2022 🔥 #PL ready.#MUFC || @Casemiro pic.twitter.com/4xRJ1mdyzx— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 25, 2022 A good night’s work for Leeds. Raphinha caught up with his former Leeds team-mate. Riyad Mahrez reflected on a night in Barcelona. Great night for a great cause ❤️ Thank you to all the fans that participated with us 🫶🏼 #unzué #ela pic.twitter.com/t9o27zuBPd— Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) August 25, 2022 Rain doesn’t scare Jeffrey Schlupp. It's still summer clothing for Schluppy 😅#CPFC pic.twitter.com/9IAhuM10TD— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) August 25, 2022 Aston Villa paid tribute to a former favourite. Aston Villa is sorry to learn of the passing of former player Dave Rudge, who has died at the age of 74.The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Dave's family and friends.— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) August 25, 2022 And also revealed a grand plan for Villa Park. Proposed designs for Villa Park and our brand new commercial and community space Villa Live have been revealed. 🟣— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) August 25, 2022 Cricket What a take! Smooth as ever Foaksey 😎🏴 #ENGvSA 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/1cVTgjqkl0— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 25, 2022 What a moment. Peter Reid was looking forward to the first day’s action at Old Trafford. Heaven. pic.twitter.com/6mjkFNhcUt— Peter Reid 💙 (@reid6peter) August 25, 2022 Darts The Welshmen swapped a dart for a rugby ball. Formula One Pierre Gasly remembered his friend, the late Anthoine Hubert. For Anthoine ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3HNwKBGNwL— Formula 1 (@F1) August 25, 2022 Valtteri Bottas was still in beach mode. Holidays are over. Back work 🏁#VB77 #F1 @alfaromeoorlen pic.twitter.com/vcTDsveRaj— Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) August 25, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Robbie Neilson proud despite Hearts crashing out of Europa League Linfield suffer European penalty heartbreak after own goal forces shoot-out Josh Eppiah not yet ready to return to action for Northampton Shamrock Rovers out of Europa League despite victory over Ferencvaros Ten-man Hearts crash out of Europa League after Jorge Grant’s red card Ellis Genge hopes Worcester players avoid ‘gruesome’ outcome amid crisis Gianluca Scamacca nearing Premier League start, says West Ham boss David Moyes Kris Boyd says Rangers have ‘fighting chance’ after drawing Liverpool in Europe Nicolas Pepe leaves Arsenal for loan deal at Nice England boss Sarina Wiegman earns UEFA coach of the year award More from The Courier Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals reasons for telling Shaun Byrne he could find a… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson explains why captain Liam Gordon will have to be… 0 'Picky' James McPake says player changed mind on Dunfermline loan and gives Allan and… 0 Ayr v Dundee: Where to watch Championship clash on TV for FREE 0 EXCLUSIVE: Ian Murray reveals reasons behind Dario Zanatta exit and praises ready-made replacement 0 PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Will Celtic add to Dundee United despair as… 0