Nicolas Pepe leaves Arsenal for loan deal at Nice By Press Association August 25 2022, 9.15pm Nicolas Pepe has left Arsenal to join Nice on loan (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Winger Nicolas Pepe has left Arsenal to join Nice on loan for the 2022-23 season. The Ivory Coast international returns to Ligue 1, having previously played for Lille, Orleans and Angers. Pepe joined Arsenal in 2019 from Lille and went on to make 111 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 27 goals and winning the FA Cup in 2020. “Everyone at Arsenal wishes Nico well in France with Nice next season,” the Premier League club said on their website. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Robbie Neilson proud despite Hearts crashing out of Europa League Linfield suffer European penalty heartbreak after own goal forces shoot-out Josh Eppiah not yet ready to return to action for Northampton Shamrock Rovers out of Europa League despite victory over Ferencvaros Ten-man Hearts crash out of Europa League after Jorge Grant’s red card Ellis Genge hopes Worcester players avoid ‘gruesome’ outcome amid crisis Gianluca Scamacca nearing Premier League start, says West Ham boss David Moyes Kris Boyd says Rangers have ‘fighting chance’ after drawing Liverpool in Europe England boss Sarina Wiegman earns UEFA coach of the year award Motherwell complete loan deal for Ipswich full-back Matt Penney More from The Courier Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals reasons for telling Shaun Byrne he could find a… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson explains why captain Liam Gordon will have to be… 0 'Picky' James McPake says player changed mind on Dunfermline loan and gives Allan and… 0 Ayr v Dundee: Where to watch Championship clash on TV for FREE 0 EXCLUSIVE: Ian Murray reveals reasons behind Dario Zanatta exit and praises ready-made replacement 0 PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Will Celtic add to Dundee United despair as… 0