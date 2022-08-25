Shamrock Rovers out of Europa League despite victory over Ferencvaros By Press Association August 25 2022, 10.31pm Shamrock Rovers bounced back to secure a 1-0 win against Ferencvarosi (Brian Lawless/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Shamrock Rovers bounced back from their first-leg defeat to secure a 1-0 win against Ferencvaros but were still beaten 4-1 on aggregate as their Europa League qualifying campaign came to an end. Andy Lyons scored Rovers’ 89th-minute winner on the night at Tallaght Stadium, but it was far too late in the game to trouble the Hungarian champions’ comfortable first-leg advantage. The 22-year-old headed down through the goalkeeper’s legs from a Jack Byrne delivery as the Irish outfit clinched a nonetheless memorable victory. Richie Towell and Sean Kavanagh had earlier come close to breaking the deadlock for the hosts, while goalkeeper Alan Mannus had to be alert to deny Adama Traore. The result sends Rovers into Friday’s Europa Conference League group-stage draw, while Ferencvaros progress in the Europa League. Rovers’ victory on the night was all the sweeter for captain Ronan Finn, who made his 54th appearance in a European competition, equalling the record for a League of Ireland player. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Robbie Neilson proud despite Hearts crashing out of Europa League Linfield suffer European penalty heartbreak after own goal forces shoot-out Josh Eppiah not yet ready to return to action for Northampton Ten-man Hearts crash out of Europa League after Jorge Grant’s red card Ellis Genge hopes Worcester players avoid ‘gruesome’ outcome amid crisis Gianluca Scamacca nearing Premier League start, says West Ham boss David Moyes Kris Boyd says Rangers have ‘fighting chance’ after drawing Liverpool in Europe Nicolas Pepe leaves Arsenal for loan deal at Nice England boss Sarina Wiegman earns UEFA coach of the year award Motherwell complete loan deal for Ipswich full-back Matt Penney More from The Courier Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals reasons for telling Shaun Byrne he could find a… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson explains why captain Liam Gordon will have to be… 0 'Picky' James McPake says player changed mind on Dunfermline loan and gives Allan and… 0 Ayr v Dundee: Where to watch Championship clash on TV for FREE 0 EXCLUSIVE: Ian Murray reveals reasons behind Dario Zanatta exit and praises ready-made replacement 0 PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Will Celtic add to Dundee United despair as… 0