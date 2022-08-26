Football rumours: Frustration for West Ham as two bids for midfielders rejected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Football rumours: Frustration for West Ham as two bids for midfielders rejected

By Press Association
August 26 2022, 9.53am
West Ham United manager David Moyes is facing transfer frustration (Mike Egerton/PA)
West Ham United manager David Moyes is facing transfer frustration (Mike Egerton/PA)

West Ham have made a fresh bid for Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta after their opening offer of 50million euros (£42.2m) was rejected, the Daily Telegraph reports. The 24-year-old’s French club are holding out for a higher initial fee with fewer add-ons for the Brazil international and talks are ongoing.

The Hammers’ frustration has not ended there, according to the Evening Standard, with the paper saying their £10m bid for Club Brugge midfielder Hans Vanaken was also rejected. However, the deal may not be dead yet, with the 30-year-old reportedly keen on a move to the London Stadium.

Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva who insists he is happy at the club but has not ruled out leaving this summer
Manchester City have rejected a £59million offer for Bernardo Silva (Martin Rickett/PA)

Elsewhere, the Times writes that Manchester City have rejected an initial offer of 70million euros (£59million) for Bernardo Silva from Paris St Germain. The latter club believes the transfer was blocked out of a fear that the 28-year-old midfielder will provide them with the necessary power to turn the Qatar-owned club into Champions League winners before City.

And Ajax head coach Alfred Schreuder has said he is still confident winger Antony will not be sold to Manchester United despite the latest £76m bid and the 22-year-old being eager for a reunion with Erik ten Hag. His club have rejected multiple offers for the winger.

Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio celebrates scoring his side’s fourth goal of the game during the UEFA Champions League Final at the National Stadium, Cardiff
Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio (Nick Potts/PA)

Marco Asensio: The Daily Telegraph reports Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign the 26-year-old Real Madrid and Spain winger for 30m euros (£25.3m).

Cole Palmer: Manchester City’s young winger is wanted by Borussia Dortmund on a season-long loan, according to the Sun.

