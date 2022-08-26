Steven Hammell still scouring the market as Motherwell look for options

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Steven Hammell still scouring the market as Motherwell look for options

By Press Association
August 26 2022, 11.06am
Steven Hammell wants more players (Gavin McCafferty/PA)
Steven Hammell wants more players (Gavin McCafferty/PA)

Motherwell manager Steven Hammell is looking for more signings ahead of the transfer deadline but still does not know if Robert Snodgrass will be one of them.

Snodgrass is considering his options, including an offer from Motherwell, after leaving Luton but Hammell is keen to supplement his squad before the transfer window closes on midnight next Thursday.

Motherwell this week signed 24-year-old Ipswich left-back Matt Penney and the loan player could make his debut at Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Hammell said: “He’s a great addition for us. He will fit into the group and the environment that we are trying to create here. He is keen to be here, which is massive for me.

“He has been training, he’s a fit boy and he’s in good condition, so he will come right into the plans straight away.

“We will try and recruit a couple of players for sure. We will be looking to do a bit more business before the window closes, and hopefully sooner rather than later.

“A lot of the younger players in the group will be going out on loan to experience first-team football, which is so important.”

When asked about Snodgrass, he said: “There’s no update, I don’t think, positive or otherwise. It’s pretty much where it was last week so there is nothing really to add to that from where we were last week, unfortunately.

“We’ve not put a deadline on it as such but we will be looking to bring players in and we’ve not got an endless budget here. We will be looking to bring in a couple of players before Thursday.”

Hammell is looking to continue his bright start to life in management at Rugby Park.

The 40-year-old has taken three wins from four cinch Premiership matches – the same amount Motherwell achieved in the last 17 league games of the previous season under Graham Alexander.

Midfielder Callum Slattery feels Hammell has restored confidence after the European exit at the hands of Sligo Rovers.

“I’d say it’s just adding that little bit of belief,” Slattery said of the difference the manager has made. “We are going into games now to win and putting on a good performance, as well as getting the three points.

“Obviously taking a knock early on, it could take a team quite long to get round but I think with the change that happened, it’s a fresh start and it added that bit of belief in the team. Now we have kind of forgotten about that.”

Slattery is benefiting from the freedom to get into more attacking positions.

“A lot of players are, I think that’s just the way we want to play, be attacking and get up the pitch,” he said. “I’m one of those players that is doing that. He has given that kind of freedom to a lot of players to go and express themselves and get up the pitch.”

Hammell believes in giving his players responsibility to put their own stamp on the game.

“We are giving the players the ability to analyse the games themselves as well,” the manager said.

“We give them a platform and a structure to play in but also remembering they are good players and they are here for a reason and if they see things out there that they like and they think they are getting success with, then explore that. That’s always encouraged here.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Djed Spence has impressed Tottenham boss Antonio Conte but will have to wait before making a debut for his new club (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Antonio Conte impressed with Djed Spence’s desire to improve
Paula Radcliffe stands dejected after pulling out of the 10,000m final at the 2004 Athens Olympics (Matthew Fearn/PA)
On this day in 2004: Paula Radcliffe suffers more Olympic heartbreak in Athens
Wolves manager Bruno Lage (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Bruno Lage admits Wolves want another striker
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is happy to “win ugly” (Owen Humphreys/PA)
I’ll take winning ugly – Cup win satisfied Eddie Howe more than Man City…
Xander Schauffele closed to within two shots of leader Scottie Scheffler in the Tour Championship (Steve Helber/AP)
Xander Schauffele puts pressure on leader Scottie Scheffler at Tour Championship
Paul Heckinbottom was pleased with the performance of Oli McBurnie (Mike Egerton/PA)
Paul Heckingbottom hails Oli McBurnie attitude after goal drought ends at Luton
Oli McBurnie scored Sheffield United’s equaliser (Adam Davy/PA)
Oli McBurnie ends goal drought to earn Sheffield United point at Luton
Brendan Rodgers insists he is not feeling the pressure (Simon Marper/PA)
I don’t lose sleep over it – Brendan Rodgers brushes off early-season pressure
Antonio Conte has admitted even Harry Kane could be rested during a 21-day period for Tottenham where they play seven matches (Adam Davy/PA)
I am not a magician! – Antonio Conte says even Harry Kane will need…
Harry Maguire came in for particular criticism last season (Martin Rickett/PA)
Captain’s armband doesn’t guarantee Harry Maguire a starting role – Erik Ten Hag

More from The Courier

Aidan Turner as Doctor Joe O’Loughlin.
Paul Whitelaw: A crime drama with depth in Aidan Turner's Suspect and the return…
Set to face Celtic: Eriksson
Carljohan Eriksson reveals Mark Birighitti pep talk as Dundee United keeper opens up on…
0
Steven Hammell wants more players (Gavin McCafferty/PA)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The bliss of a home from home
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has a word with Luke McCowan as he limps off at Ayr United.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer gives update on Luke McCowan injury: 'It's not a good…
0
Ian Nimmo White in 2013 with the poem he wrote in memory of the Tay Bridge Disaster
Fife and Angus poet Ian Nimmo White to host readings in Glenrothes and Forfar…
That's it. Rab's never eating in a restaurant again. It's messy!
RAB MCNEIL: That's it, I'm done with restaurants
0