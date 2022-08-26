Scott Arfield can’t wait to see ‘sensational’ Rangers support at Anfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scott Arfield can’t wait to see ‘sensational’ Rangers support at Anfield

By Press Association
August 26 2022, 11.16am Updated: August 26 2022, 2.52pm
Scott Arfield and John Lundstram celebrate Champions League qualification (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield is relishing the upcoming battle of Britain showdowns with Liverpool in the Champions League.

The Ibrox side were pitted against the Reds, Napoli and Ajax in Thursday’s group-stage draw in Istanbul.

Rangers are back in the group stage of Europe’s elite competition for the first time since their financial meltdown a decade ago.

And Arfield is particularly enthused about the prospect of facing last year’s beaten finalists Liverpool, with a huge Gers support expected to descend on Merseyside when they meet at Anfield.

“The three of them are amazing, amazing cities, so we’re definitely looking forward to going to them, but the one that captures the attention is the Liverpool one because it’s closer to home and we know our following there is going to be sensational,” said Arfield.

“That’s the one we’re probably looking forward to the most. They have been finalists for numerous years and they’re one of the best teams in the world, and now we can show what we’re all about.”

Having reached the Europa League final last season, Arfield is adamant Rangers will not be fazed by the quality of opposition they face in the Champions League and is confident they can make their presence felt in Group A.

“As always, we think we can be very competitive,” he said. “It was a great draw for us with a lot of big dogs in there, which when you get to this stage of the competition there’s going to be.

“It’s an exciting draw for everybody and we want to be as competitive as possible.”

Gers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst, whose side reached the group stages with a play-off win over PSV Eindhoven, believes there is glamour and significance in all six group matches.

The Dutchman said: “I am looking forward to all the games.

“I am happy with the draw because we are going to play some great games against tough opponents and it will be good to travel to Anfield, the (Johan Cruyff) Arena, and the Diego Maradona Stadium against big teams and I am sure the home games at Ibrox will be fantastic as well.

“Playing against Liverpool for the first time is fantastic, both home and away, it will be very good to play against one of the best sides in Europe.

“Of course for me, going back to Holland again to play against Ajax, there is a lot of familiar faces in the team but also in the staff and in the boardroom, so it is good to go back to the arena and play them as well at Ibrox.

“I faced Napoli with Feyenoord in the Champions League a couple of years ago, also a familiar ground.

“I said after the game against PSV we are going to play against quality sides and I’m look forward to the challenge we face, playing against the best sides in Europe.”

