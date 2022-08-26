Hibernian are St Mirren’s biggest test so far this season – Stephen Robinson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hibernian are St Mirren’s biggest test so far this season – Stephen Robinson

By Press Association
August 26 2022, 11.46am
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson anticipates tough challenge against Hibs (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Stephen Robinson believes the visit of Hibernian on Saturday will be St Mirren’s biggest test of the season so far.

The Buddies are on a high following successive cinch Premiership wins over Ross County and Dundee United which followed defeats to Motherwell and Aberdeen.

Lee Johnson’s Hibs have won once in their four league games to date, but should be buoyed by their 2-2 comeback draw against nine-man Rangers at Easter Road last week.

St Mirren boss Robinson said: “I think Hibs are a very strong squad. It will be a different threat from what we had last week.

“They pass the ball a lot, similar to Dundee United but they have got big threats in behind.

“Martin Boyle is a terrific signing for Hibs, a great player. That is a threat that we are aware of.

“We have to concentrate on ourselves, if we look towards the end of last season we had four clean sheets and we have had another two clean sheets (in recent games) so our record of keeping clean sheets is very good and that is the base you have to start with.

“But this will be for me, probably our biggest test so far against a forward line that is very quick and mobile.

“We probably haven’t come up against that so far so it will be a test for us on Saturday.

“We are aware of their threats. We are not scared of their threats, we are definitely aware of them.”

Robinson noted Hibs’ propensity for scoring last-gasp goals, as they did in draws against against Rangers and Hearts and their opening day win over St Johnstone, all of which resulted in points.

The former Motherwell boss said: “What it shows is that they have a lot of character in the team.

“They are playing right to the end which you have to. I think it was the 93rd minute that Josh Campbell scored against Rangers.

“As in every game, set-plays are absolutely vital as are the concentration levels but we have a good experienced squad and our record of clean sheets is brilliant.

“I think it will be a good game, an interesting game tactically, so we are looking forward to it.”

