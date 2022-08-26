Liam Polworth opens up on Motherwell spell ahead of Saturday’s meeting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Liam Polworth opens up on Motherwell spell ahead of Saturday’s meeting

By Press Association
August 26 2022, 12.22pm
Liam Polworth (right) happy now at Kilmarnock after Motherwell move (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Liam Polworth (right) happy now at Kilmarnock after Motherwell move (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Kilmarnock midfielder Liam Polworth is back playing football with a smile on his face following his time “in the wilderness” at Saturday’s visitors Motherwell.

The 27-year-old joined Well from hometown team Inverness in 2019 but after initially thriving under boss Stephen Robinson he rejected a new deal, fell out of favour with new manager Graham Alexander and ended up training with the youth team.

He said: “I would describe my time at Motherwell as a mixed bag. I really enjoyed the first year there, it was probably the best football I have played in my career.

“We finished third and got to play European football which is something that I really enjoyed.

“Obviously the second season didn’t exactly go to plan.

“There was a change of manager which for some people works and for some people it doesn’t and obviously that’s the way it ended.

“Robinson was obviously having a big influence on the way the team was playing and the way I was playing but once the change of manager came about – people have different opinions and maybe that’s what led to a frustrating spell.”

Polworth did play under Alexander but his last Well appearance was in February 2020 and he left the Steelmen at the end of the season before joining the Ayrshire club that summer.

He added: “It is one of those things that happen in football, maybe he would give a version of what happened but I would say that things didn’t work out and it was a tough six-to-nine months and I would say that nine months taught me a lot.

“It taught me that there is another side to football that people might not see.

“People might just see that you go out and play on a Saturday but it was a long difficult nine months basically in the wilderness, without training with the first team. It was a long time.

“Everything goes through your mind. I’m not from the area so I was thinking about everything. I brought my family was down here and sitting in the house at the weekend is difficult but it happens and you just have to get on with it.”

After a loan spell in the second half of last season at Dunfermline, Polworth is enjoying Killie’s return to the cinch Premiership.

“To be back enjoying your football, and to back in the Premiership as well, is massive, it is something that you really do enjoy,” he said.

“You go out there with a smile on your face, you get to do something that people would love to do.”

Killie are bottom of the table with one point in 12 and with three straight defeats but Polworth is confident of results turning.

He said: “We know we have good players and good quality and we have enough to win plenty of games in the league.

“We just need to get that first win to break the ice and hopefully after that we can take it from there.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Djed Spence has impressed Tottenham boss Antonio Conte but will have to wait before making a debut for his new club (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Antonio Conte impressed with Djed Spence’s desire to improve
Paula Radcliffe stands dejected after pulling out of the 10,000m final at the 2004 Athens Olympics (Matthew Fearn/PA)
On this day in 2004: Paula Radcliffe suffers more Olympic heartbreak in Athens
Wolves manager Bruno Lage (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Bruno Lage admits Wolves want another striker
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is happy to “win ugly” (Owen Humphreys/PA)
I’ll take winning ugly – Cup win satisfied Eddie Howe more than Man City…
Xander Schauffele closed to within two shots of leader Scottie Scheffler in the Tour Championship (Steve Helber/AP)
Xander Schauffele puts pressure on leader Scottie Scheffler at Tour Championship
Paul Heckinbottom was pleased with the performance of Oli McBurnie (Mike Egerton/PA)
Paul Heckingbottom hails Oli McBurnie attitude after goal drought ends at Luton
Oli McBurnie scored Sheffield United’s equaliser (Adam Davy/PA)
Oli McBurnie ends goal drought to earn Sheffield United point at Luton
Brendan Rodgers insists he is not feeling the pressure (Simon Marper/PA)
I don’t lose sleep over it – Brendan Rodgers brushes off early-season pressure
Antonio Conte has admitted even Harry Kane could be rested during a 21-day period for Tottenham where they play seven matches (Adam Davy/PA)
I am not a magician! – Antonio Conte says even Harry Kane will need…
Harry Maguire came in for particular criticism last season (Martin Rickett/PA)
Captain’s armband doesn’t guarantee Harry Maguire a starting role – Erik Ten Hag

More from The Courier

Aidan Turner as Doctor Joe O’Loughlin.
Paul Whitelaw: A crime drama with depth in Aidan Turner's Suspect and the return…
Set to face Celtic: Eriksson
Carljohan Eriksson reveals Mark Birighitti pep talk as Dundee United keeper opens up on…
0
Liam Polworth (right) happy now at Kilmarnock after Motherwell move (Andrew Milligan/PA)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The bliss of a home from home
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has a word with Luke McCowan as he limps off at Ayr United.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer gives update on Luke McCowan injury: 'It's not a good…
0
Ian Nimmo White in 2013 with the poem he wrote in memory of the Tay Bridge Disaster
Fife and Angus poet Ian Nimmo White to host readings in Glenrothes and Forfar…
That's it. Rab's never eating in a restaurant again. It's messy!
RAB MCNEIL: That's it, I'm done with restaurants
0