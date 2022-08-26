Hull bring in defender Cyrus Christie on two-year deal By Press Association August 26 2022, 12.34pm Cyrus Christie has joined Hull on a two-year deal (Bradley Collyer/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Hull have confirmed the signing of right-back Cyrus Christie on a two-year contract. The 29-year-old has joined the Tigers on a free transfer after being released by Fulham at the end of last season, and there is an option to add an extra year on to the deal. Christie started his career at Coventry, where he made 119 appearances, and joined Derby in 2014. He made 119 appearances for the Rams too in three seasons at Pride Park before moving to Middlesbrough for one year and then joining Fulham in 2018. The Republic of Ireland international helped the Cottagers earn promotion to the Premier League and has more recently had loan stints at Nottingham Forest and Swansea. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Antonio Conte impressed with Djed Spence’s desire to improve On this day in 2004: Paula Radcliffe suffers more Olympic heartbreak in Athens Bruno Lage admits Wolves want another striker I’ll take winning ugly – Cup win satisfied Eddie Howe more than Man City… Xander Schauffele puts pressure on leader Scottie Scheffler at Tour Championship Paul Heckingbottom hails Oli McBurnie attitude after goal drought ends at Luton Oli McBurnie ends goal drought to earn Sheffield United point at Luton I don’t lose sleep over it – Brendan Rodgers brushes off early-season pressure I am not a magician! – Antonio Conte says even Harry Kane will need… Captain’s armband doesn’t guarantee Harry Maguire a starting role – Erik Ten Hag More from The Courier Paul Whitelaw: A crime drama with depth in Aidan Turner's Suspect and the return… Carljohan Eriksson reveals Mark Birighitti pep talk as Dundee United keeper opens up on… 0 MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The bliss of a home from home 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer gives update on Luke McCowan injury: 'It's not a good… 0 Fife and Angus poet Ian Nimmo White to host readings in Glenrothes and Forfar… RAB MCNEIL: That's it, I'm done with restaurants 0