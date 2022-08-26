Lincoln to check on Adam Jackson before Fleetwood fixture By Press Association August 26 2022, 1.40pm Adam Jackson is a doubt for Lincoln (Isaac Parkin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Adam Jackson is a doubt for Lincoln as they prepare to face Fleetwood. Manager Mark Kennedy confirmed the defender is still feeling the effects of a dead leg. Ben House is edging closer to a return following an ankle injury. But Chris Maguire will not be involved after he was suspended by the club following an alleged breach of the Football Association’s betting rules. There are no fresh injury concerns for Fleetwood ahead of the trip to the LNER Stadium. Carlos Mendes Gomes is still a doubt after missing out with a tight hamstring. Darnell Johnson is also sidelined as he continues to recover from an Achilles injury. The Cod Army could call on some of their younger players, including Drew Baker who is pushing for minutes after impressing in the Carabao Cup midweek. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Steven Gerrard warns Aston Villa not to underestimate struggling West Ham Antonio Conte impressed with Djed Spence’s desire to improve On this day in 2004: Paula Radcliffe suffers more Olympic heartbreak in Athens Bruno Lage admits Wolves want another striker I’ll take winning ugly – Cup win satisfied Eddie Howe more than Man City… Xander Schauffele puts pressure on leader Scottie Scheffler at Tour Championship Paul Heckingbottom hails Oli McBurnie attitude after goal drought ends at Luton Oli McBurnie ends goal drought to earn Sheffield United point at Luton I don’t lose sleep over it – Brendan Rodgers brushes off early-season pressure I am not a magician! – Antonio Conte says even Harry Kane will need… More from The Courier Paul Whitelaw: A crime drama with depth in Aidan Turner's Suspect and the return… Carljohan Eriksson reveals Mark Birighitti pep talk as Dundee United keeper opens up on… 0 MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The bliss of a home from home 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer gives update on Luke McCowan injury: 'It's not a good… 0 Fife and Angus poet Ian Nimmo White to host readings in Glenrothes and Forfar… RAB MCNEIL: That's it, I'm done with restaurants 0