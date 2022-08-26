No new injuries for Mark Hughes’ Bradford ahead of Crewe visit By Press Association August 26 2022, 1.56pm Mark Hughes has no new injury concerns heading into the weekend (Simon Galloway/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Bradford have no new injury concerns as they prepare to face Crewe on Saturday. Mark Hughes’ side narrowly lost their Carabao Cup second round fixture to Blackburn in midweek but came out of the fixture with no fresh injury news. Leading Bantams goalscorer Andy Cook will be looking to start once again and add to his six goals this season. Midfielder Levi Sutton returned to the squad on Tuesday after waiting for the birth of his child and should be in the fold again. Crewe will travel to West Yorkshire without forward Lachlan Brook. The Australian suffered an ankle injury in their 2-2 draw against Northampton last week and is facing a spell of six weeks on the sidelines. Alex are missing a few options up top as duo Bassala Sambou and Chris Long are still out. Central midfielder Eli King could make his debut after joining on loan from Cardiff earlier this week. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Steven Gerrard warns Aston Villa not to underestimate struggling West Ham Antonio Conte impressed with Djed Spence’s desire to improve On this day in 2004: Paula Radcliffe suffers more Olympic heartbreak in Athens Bruno Lage admits Wolves want another striker I’ll take winning ugly – Cup win satisfied Eddie Howe more than Man City… Xander Schauffele puts pressure on leader Scottie Scheffler at Tour Championship Paul Heckingbottom hails Oli McBurnie attitude after goal drought ends at Luton Oli McBurnie ends goal drought to earn Sheffield United point at Luton I don’t lose sleep over it – Brendan Rodgers brushes off early-season pressure I am not a magician! – Antonio Conte says even Harry Kane will need… More from The Courier Paul Whitelaw: A crime drama with depth in Aidan Turner's Suspect and the return… Carljohan Eriksson reveals Mark Birighitti pep talk as Dundee United keeper opens up on… 0 MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The bliss of a home from home 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer gives update on Luke McCowan injury: 'It's not a good… 0 Fife and Angus poet Ian Nimmo White to host readings in Glenrothes and Forfar… RAB MCNEIL: That's it, I'm done with restaurants 0