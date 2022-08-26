Tino Anjorin in line to return for Huddersfield against West Brom By Press Association August 26 2022, 2.18pm Tino Anjorin could feature for Huddersfield (Martin Rickett/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Tino Anjorin could feature for Huddersfield when they host West Brom. The midfielder was sidelined as a precaution against Norwich last week with a dead leg and should be up for selection against the Baggies. David Kasumu is edging closer to a return for the Terriers and could return to full-time training by the end of next week. Tom Lees is suspended after picking up a red card against the Canaries. There are no fresh injury concerns for West Brom when they travel to West Yorkshire. Daryl Dike is still sidelined after sustaining a thigh injury and is expected to be out for up to two months. Kenneth Zohore is also a doubt with injury while winger Grady Diangana is expected to line up after an impressive start to the season. The Baggies are 14th in the Sky Bet Championship after picking up their first league win of the season against Hull last weekend. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Steven Gerrard warns Aston Villa not to underestimate struggling West Ham Antonio Conte impressed with Djed Spence’s desire to improve On this day in 2004: Paula Radcliffe suffers more Olympic heartbreak in Athens Bruno Lage admits Wolves want another striker I’ll take winning ugly – Cup win satisfied Eddie Howe more than Man City… Xander Schauffele puts pressure on leader Scottie Scheffler at Tour Championship Paul Heckingbottom hails Oli McBurnie attitude after goal drought ends at Luton Oli McBurnie ends goal drought to earn Sheffield United point at Luton I don’t lose sleep over it – Brendan Rodgers brushes off early-season pressure I am not a magician! – Antonio Conte says even Harry Kane will need… More from The Courier Paul Whitelaw: A crime drama with depth in Aidan Turner's Suspect and the return… Carljohan Eriksson reveals Mark Birighitti pep talk as Dundee United keeper opens up on… 0 MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The bliss of a home from home 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer gives update on Luke McCowan injury: 'It's not a good… 0 Fife and Angus poet Ian Nimmo White to host readings in Glenrothes and Forfar… RAB MCNEIL: That's it, I'm done with restaurants 0