Joe Riley still missing for Walsall ahead of visit of Grimsby By Press Association August 26 2022, 2.32pm Joe Riley is still struggling with injury. (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Walsall will be without Joe Riley against Grimsby with the summer signing still struggling with injury. The midfielder is yet to make an appearance for the Saddlers since joining from Carlisle. Boss Michael Flynn is in the dark over when Riley, who has an unspecified problem, will be available again. Riley remains on the sidelines with Conor Wilkinson, Joss Labadie, Oisin McEntee and Liam Gordon. Andy Smith remains a doubt for Grimsby having missed the Carabao Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest. Jordan Cropper and Stephen Wearne are also likely to miss out after coming off against Forest with knocks. Otis Khan is not expected to be fit for the Mariners but Danilo Orsi (groin) could be fit having just missed out in midweek. John McAtee (shoulder) is a long-term absentee for boss Paul Hurst.