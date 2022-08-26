Romain Perraud fitness boost for Southampton ahead of Manchester United clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Southampton defender Romain Perraud has returned to training and could be involved in Saturday’s Premier League clash with Manchester United.

The French left-back has missed Saints’ last two top-flight games after battling a foot fracture at the end of last season and fresh groin concerns this campaign.

Right-back Valentino Livramento (knee) remains unavailable to manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

New signing Casemiro could make his Manchester United debut after completing his £70million move from Real Madrid.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag says Anthony Martial is absent for the trip to the south coast with an Achilles injury.

Victor Lindelof is pushing to return, with Facundo Pellistri, Brandon Williams, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe among the absentees.

Southampton provisional squad: Bazunu, McCarthy, Caballero, Walker-Peters, Salisu, Bednarek, Kotchap, Lyanco, Stephens, Valery, Perraud, Simeu, Ward-Prowse, S. Armstrong, Lavia, Romeu, Aribo, Diallo, Djenepo, Elyounoussi, Walcott, Redmond, A. Armstrong, Mara, Adams.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Heaton, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Martinez, Lindelof, Varane, Bailly, Shaw, Malacia, McTominay, Garner, Casemiro, Fred, Van de Beek, Eriksen, Fernandes, Garnacho, Diallo, Elanga, Rashford, Sancho, Ronaldo.