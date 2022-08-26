Pep Guardiola rules out possibility of Bernardo Silva leaving Manchester City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pep Guardiola rules out possibility of Bernardo Silva leaving Manchester City

By Press Association
August 26 2022, 3.34pm Updated: August 26 2022, 5.22pm
Bernardo Silva will not be sold by Manchester City in this window, Pep Guardiola has said (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola has ruled out the possibility of Bernardo Silva being sold by Manchester City before the end of the summer transfer window.

Silva has been linked with Barcelona for several weeks while fresh reports in France suggest Paris St Germain have made a move for the 28-year-old, who is understood to be interested in a return to the continent for personal reasons.

But Guardiola said the popular Portugal international will remain a member of his squad after the window closes on September 1.

“He’s staying here, absolutely,” Guardiola said. “We don’t have any phone call from any club regarding Bernardo Silva, so he will stay.”

Guardiola had also been asked about Silva’s future following City’s midweek friendly against Barcelona and had been much more circumspect in his response then, suggesting he could leave if an acceptable offer was made.

But with only a few days of the window remaining and limited time to bring in a replacement, Guardiola ruled out a deal on Friday.

“I am telling you, he will stay,” he added.

City were only expected to make further moves in the transfer market if Silva departed, so Guardiola’s assertion should draw a line under this summer’s business.

Five first-team players – including Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus – have left and five, most obviously Erling Haaland, have come in.

Erling Haaland is the most notable arrival at Manchester City
Erling Haaland is the most notable arrival at Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I am always satisfied,” Guardiola said of City’s dealings. “For six years, now starting a seventh, I am always satisfied with the squad I have.”

However, City will go into Saturday’s Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace short of options in defence with Aymeric Laporte out and Nathan Ake also expected to be missing with a groin injury suffered in last weekend’s 3-3 draw at Newcastle.

Teenager Luke Mbete replaced Ruben Dias against Barcelona on Wednesday but was then forced off after a clash of heads with Andreas Christensen. Summer signing Kalvin Phillips also came off with a problem at the Camp Nou while the injured Jack Grealish was not part of the squad.

It is not known if any of those four will be available on Saturday.

Kalvin Phillips
Kalvin Phillips went off with a problem against Barcelona (John Walton/PA)

“We train this afternoon and we will know exactly the situation with everyone,” Guardiola said when asked for an update. “Now I cannot tell you.”

Saturday’s match will pit Guardiola against former City midfielder Patrick Vieira and a Palace side who took four points off City last season, and have lost only one of their last four against the Premier League champions.

“That shows how good they are with Roy Hodgson and now with Patrick Vieira,” Guardiola said. “They defend really well, they’re resilient and they have an incredible amount of quality. From nothing they create something.

“We have to be aware not to make mistakes because they are a side that defends the 18-yard box really well, good set pieces, good transitions.

“With (Jordan) Ayew, (Wilfried) Zaha especially, with (Eberechi) Eze, (Odsonne) Edouard, they have weapons, experienced players in the middle. Hopefully we can break them and win the game.

“I have incredible consideration for (Vieira) as a human being and, as a player he was one of the legends of the Premier League for many, many years. He is doing an incredible job.”

