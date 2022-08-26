Same again for Cambridge as they welcome Burton to Abbey Stadium

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cambridge have no fresh injury worries ahead of the visit of Burton.

Mark Bonner’s side lost 3-0 to Southampton in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Forward Fejiri Okenabirhie remains out as he recovers from a long-term Achilles injury and a hamstring problem.

United are 10th in Sky Bet League One after two wins from their opening five games.

Burton’s Conor Shaughnessy could be out for up to six months with an ankle injury.

The defender’s injury is worse than first thought and he is likely to be missing until at least January.

The club are assessing whether Shaughnessy needs an operation but boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink could need to sign a replacement before the transfer deadline.

The Brewers could at least have Calum Butcher back after he returned to training this week.