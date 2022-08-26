Same again for Cambridge as they welcome Burton to Abbey Stadium By Press Association August 26 2022, 3.40pm Cambridge manager Mark Bonner welcomes Burton (Barrington Coombs/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Cambridge have no fresh injury worries ahead of the visit of Burton. Mark Bonner’s side lost 3-0 to Southampton in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday. Forward Fejiri Okenabirhie remains out as he recovers from a long-term Achilles injury and a hamstring problem. United are 10th in Sky Bet League One after two wins from their opening five games. Burton’s Conor Shaughnessy could be out for up to six months with an ankle injury. The defender’s injury is worse than first thought and he is likely to be missing until at least January. The club are assessing whether Shaughnessy needs an operation but boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink could need to sign a replacement before the transfer deadline. The Brewers could at least have Calum Butcher back after he returned to training this week. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Neal Maupay excited by ‘new challenge’ after joining Everton from Brighton Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes steer England to dominant position in second SA Test Ben Foakes savours England Test ton with licence to play own way by Ben… Europeans take commanding lead in both Jacques Leglise and Junior Vagliano Trophy events at… 0 Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes centuries put England in complete control Rochdale ‘truly fan-owned’ after settlement of High Court claim, says chairman Emma Raducanu hampered by wrist issue in US Open practice session Duo celebrate European qualification, plus cute dogs – Friday’s sporting social Kazeem Olaigbe wants Ross County to maintain positive play at Rangers Manchester City short of defensive options for Crystal Palace clash More from The Courier Dundee pensioner fears elderly people could die after 80% energy price hike 0 Europeans take commanding lead in both Jacques Leglise and Junior Vagliano Trophy events at… 0 Girl taken to hospital after being hit by car in Glenrothes Josh Edwards looking forward to taking on old side with Dunfermline but wants to… 0 Bridge of Earn street shut as huge cracks appear on house 0 People gather to catch a glimpse of humpback whale off St Cyrus coast