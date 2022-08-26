Corry Evans hoping for more match time as Sunderland host Norwich By Press Association August 26 2022, 3.46pm Sunderland’s Corry Evans could push for minutes (Isaac Parkin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Corry Evans could push for more minutes as Sunderland prepare to host Norwich. The midfielder overcame a hamstring problem to make an appearance from the bench against Stoke last weekend and could feature again for the Black Cats. Jay Matete could also be involved after replacing the suspended Dan Neil against the Potters. Dan Ballard remains sidelined with a foot fracture and Carl Winchester is also a long-term absentee. There are no fresh injury concerns for Norwich ahead of their trip to the Stadium of Light. Sam Byram was taken off at half-time against Bournemouth in midweek, but manager Dean Smith confirmed that was a precaution. Andrew Omobamidele could potentially feature after making the bench against the Cherries following an ankle problem. The Canaries are currently eighth in the Championship. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Neal Maupay excited by ‘new challenge’ after joining Everton from Brighton Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes steer England to dominant position in second SA Test Ben Foakes savours England Test ton with licence to play own way by Ben… Europeans take commanding lead in both Jacques Leglise and Junior Vagliano Trophy events at… 0 Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes centuries put England in complete control Rochdale ‘truly fan-owned’ after settlement of High Court claim, says chairman Emma Raducanu hampered by wrist issue in US Open practice session Duo celebrate European qualification, plus cute dogs – Friday’s sporting social Kazeem Olaigbe wants Ross County to maintain positive play at Rangers Manchester City short of defensive options for Crystal Palace clash More from The Courier Dundee pensioner fears elderly people could die after 80% energy price hike 0 Europeans take commanding lead in both Jacques Leglise and Junior Vagliano Trophy events at… 0 Girl taken to hospital after being hit by car in Glenrothes Josh Edwards looking forward to taking on old side with Dunfermline but wants to… 0 Bridge of Earn street shut as huge cracks appear on house 0 People gather to catch a glimpse of humpback whale off St Cyrus coast