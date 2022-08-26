Liverpool hit by absences for home match with Bournemouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liverpool hit by absences for home match with Bournemouth

By Press Association
August 26 2022, 4.00pm
Jurgen Klopp will still be without a long list of injured players for the home game against Bournemouth (David Davies/PA)
Jurgen Klopp will still be without a long list of injured players for the home game against Bournemouth (David Davies/PA)

Jurgen Klopp does not expect any of his injured players to return in time for the home game against Bournemouth.

Klopp was without eight injured players for Monday night’s defeat at Manchester United, while suspended summer signing Darwin Nunez sits out the second game of his three-match ban.

Joel Matip, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara and Caoimhin Kelleher are all hoping to return to full training next week, but Ibrahima Konate, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Calvin Ramsay are still out.

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker will check on the fitness of Dominic Solanke.

Ex-Liverpool forward Solanke has missed the last three matches with an ankle injury but returned to training this week.

Ryan Fredericks (calf), Joe Rothwell (quad), David Brooks (fitness) and Junior Stanislas (groin) will definitely be absent for the visitors.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Phillips, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Van den Berg, Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Elliott, Milner, Carvalho, Clark, Salah, Firmino, Diaz.

Bournemouth provisional squad: Travers, Neto, Kelly, Mepham, Smith, Stacey, Hill, Senesi, Lerma, Cook, Pearson, Zemura, Billing, Marcondes, Dembele, Christie, Tavernier, Lowe, Anthony, Moore, Solanke.

