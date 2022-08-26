Liverpool hit by absences for home match with Bournemouth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jurgen Klopp does not expect any of his injured players to return in time for the home game against Bournemouth.

Klopp was without eight injured players for Monday night’s defeat at Manchester United, while suspended summer signing Darwin Nunez sits out the second game of his three-match ban.

Joel Matip, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara and Caoimhin Kelleher are all hoping to return to full training next week, but Ibrahima Konate, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Calvin Ramsay are still out.

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker will check on the fitness of Dominic Solanke.

Ex-Liverpool forward Solanke has missed the last three matches with an ankle injury but returned to training this week.

Ryan Fredericks (calf), Joe Rothwell (quad), David Brooks (fitness) and Junior Stanislas (groin) will definitely be absent for the visitors.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Phillips, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Van den Berg, Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Elliott, Milner, Carvalho, Clark, Salah, Firmino, Diaz.

Bournemouth provisional squad: Travers, Neto, Kelly, Mepham, Smith, Stacey, Hill, Senesi, Lerma, Cook, Pearson, Zemura, Billing, Marcondes, Dembele, Christie, Tavernier, Lowe, Anthony, Moore, Solanke.