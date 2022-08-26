Gareth Ainsworth hopes to see some injured players back as Wycombe face Charlton By Press Association August 26 2022, 4.36pm Sam Vokes (right) could make a return on Saturday (Steven Patson/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Gareth Ainsworth expects one or two players to return from injury when Wycombe host Charlton in League One on Saturday, but refrained from getting more specific. Striker Sam Vokes is among the injured that Chairboys supporters will hope to see back on the pitch, a possibility the boss did not rule out. Ryan Tafazolli, meanwhile, could also be among the returnees after pulling his internal oblique sometime the defeat at Bolton on August 6. Curtis Thompson, Brandon Hanlan, Sullay Kaikai and Tjay De Barr are all in the treatment room. Ben Garner will be looking for another strong performance from his Addicks, who are unbeaten in three matches across all competitions. One or two players are “recovering” from Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup victory over Walsall, but no fresh injuries were sustained. Fitness checks will be conducted for Conor McGrandles (hand) and Corey Blackett-Taylor (knee). Mandela Egbo (knee) and Chuks Aneke (calf), meanwhile, will sit out again. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Neal Maupay excited by ‘new challenge’ after joining Everton from Brighton Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes steer England to dominant position in second SA Test Ben Foakes savours England Test ton with licence to play own way by Ben… Europeans take commanding lead in both Jacques Leglise and Junior Vagliano Trophy events at… 0 Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes centuries put England in complete control Rochdale ‘truly fan-owned’ after settlement of High Court claim, says chairman Emma Raducanu hampered by wrist issue in US Open practice session Duo celebrate European qualification, plus cute dogs – Friday’s sporting social Kazeem Olaigbe wants Ross County to maintain positive play at Rangers Manchester City short of defensive options for Crystal Palace clash More from The Courier Dundee pensioner fears elderly people could die after 80% energy price hike 0 Europeans take commanding lead in both Jacques Leglise and Junior Vagliano Trophy events at… 0 Girl taken to hospital after being hit by car in Glenrothes Josh Edwards looking forward to taking on old side with Dunfermline but wants to… 0 Bridge of Earn street shut as huge cracks appear on house 0 People gather to catch a glimpse of humpback whale off St Cyrus coast