Alex Gogic in St Mirren squad for home game against Hibernian By Press Association August 26 2022, 4.44pm Alex Gogic goes into the St Mirren squad to face Hibernian (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Midfielder Alex Gogic goes into the St Mirren squad for the home cinch Premiership game against Hibernian on Saturday after signing for the Buddies last week following a loan spell last season. Defender Scott Tanser is back in training following his recovery from a combination of a hamstring and back injury but will be assessed. Attacker Toyosi Olusanya is out for a period of time with a broken toe. Hibs announced on Friday that back-up goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski has suffered damage to ligaments in his shoulder and will be out for "at least a couple of months". Lewis Stevenson is set to return to the squad following a hamstring issue while Elias Melkersen has a chance of being involved in Paisley after picking up a knock against Livingston a fortnight ago. Demetri Mitchell (ankle), Kyle Magennis, Kevin Nisbet and Aiden McGeady (all knee) remain sidelined.