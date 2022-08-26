Logan Chalmers back involved with Dundee United ahead of Celtic clash By Press Association August 26 2022, 5.18pm Logan Chalmers is back in training (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dundee United have close to a full squad for the visit of cinch Premiership champions Celtic. Logan Chalmers is back in training following a fitness issue but might not feature after a stop-start early season. Long-term absentee Peter Pawlett (Achilles) remains on the sidelines. Celtic new boy Sead Haksabanovic has trained with the squad ahead of the trip to Tannadice. The 23-year-old Montenegro winger signed from Rubin Kazan on a five-year contract this week but boss Ange Postecoglou may take time to blend him into the team. Midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi is back training following a leg gash but the game could be too soon. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Neal Maupay excited by ‘new challenge’ after joining Everton from Brighton Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes steer England to dominant position in second SA Test Ben Foakes savours England Test ton with licence to play own way by Ben… Europeans take commanding lead in both Jacques Leglise and Junior Vagliano Trophy events at… 0 Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes centuries put England in complete control Rochdale ‘truly fan-owned’ after settlement of High Court claim, says chairman Emma Raducanu hampered by wrist issue in US Open practice session Duo celebrate European qualification, plus cute dogs – Friday’s sporting social Kazeem Olaigbe wants Ross County to maintain positive play at Rangers Manchester City short of defensive options for Crystal Palace clash More from The Courier Dundee pensioner fears elderly people could die after 80% energy price hike 0 Europeans take commanding lead in both Jacques Leglise and Junior Vagliano Trophy events at… 0 Girl taken to hospital after being hit by car in Glenrothes Josh Edwards looking forward to taking on old side with Dunfermline but wants to… 0 Bridge of Earn street shut as huge cracks appear on house 0 People gather to catch a glimpse of humpback whale off St Cyrus coast