Brighton have no new injury worries as they take on Leeds

Brighton have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their clash with Leeds.

The Seagulls are expected to travel with the same squad, but are still without Jeremy Sarmiento who misses out with injury.

Jakub Moder is a long-term absentee as he remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford could return to contention after missing last week’s win against Chelsea and the midweek Carabao Cup victory over Barnsley due to a groin strain.

Skipper Liam Cooper (Achilles) is in contention for his first Premier League appearance of the season after playing the first 45 minutes against Barnsley.

Full-backs Junior Firpo and Luke Ayling (both knee) hope to return to full training next week and midfielder Stuart Dallas is working his way back from a fractured femur.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Steele, Webster, Dunk, Veltman, Lamptey, Colwill, Van Hecke, Estupinan, March, Mac Allister, Gross, Lallana, Mwepu, Caicedo, Alzate, Mitoma, Trossard, Enciso, Welbeck, Undav, Maupay.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Robles, Koch, Llorente, Struijk, Kristensen, Roca, Harrison, Adams, Aaronson, Rodrigo, James, Bamford, Cooper, Forshaw, Gelhardt, Sinisterra, Klich, Klaesson, Summerville, Gray, Hjelde, Drameh, Gyabi, Greenwood.