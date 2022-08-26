Trio set to return from injury as Aberdeen take on Livingston By Press Association August 26 2022, 5.20pm Aberdeen’s Matty Kennedy (left) is fit (Andrew Milligan/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Aberdeen have players back for the cinch Premiership visit of Livingston. Hayden Coulson and Matty Kennedy are fit again, while Jack MacKenzie is looking to make his first appearance of the season following a thigh injury. Callum Roberts (hamstring) and Connor Barron (knee) remain on the sidelines. Livingston striker Dylan Bahamboula is suspended following his red card against Motherwell. Former Aberdeen forward Bruce Anderson misses out again with an ankle injury. James Penrice is pushing for a return, while Morgan Boyes is a week or two away from fitness following ligament damage. Long-term injury victim Tom Parkes is beginning the road to recovery following a knee operation. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Neal Maupay excited by ‘new challenge’ after joining Everton from Brighton Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes steer England to dominant position in second SA Test Ben Foakes savours England Test ton with licence to play own way by Ben… Europeans take commanding lead in both Jacques Leglise and Junior Vagliano Trophy events at… 0 Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes centuries put England in complete control Rochdale ‘truly fan-owned’ after settlement of High Court claim, says chairman Emma Raducanu hampered by wrist issue in US Open practice session Duo celebrate European qualification, plus cute dogs – Friday’s sporting social Kazeem Olaigbe wants Ross County to maintain positive play at Rangers Manchester City short of defensive options for Crystal Palace clash More from The Courier Dundee pensioner fears elderly people could die after 80% energy price hike 0 Europeans take commanding lead in both Jacques Leglise and Junior Vagliano Trophy events at… 0 Girl taken to hospital after being hit by car in Glenrothes Josh Edwards looking forward to taking on old side with Dunfermline but wants to… 0 Bridge of Earn street shut as huge cracks appear on house 0 People gather to catch a glimpse of humpback whale off St Cyrus coast