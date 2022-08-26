Manchester City short of defensive options for Crystal Palace clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manchester City are likely to be short of defenders for Saturday’s visit of Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Nathan Ake is expected to miss out with a groin injury suffered in last weekend’s 3-3 draw at Newcastle, joining Aymeric Laporte on the sidelines. Teenager Luke Mbete replaced Ruben Dias in the midweek friendly against Barcelona but was soon forced off after a clash of heads.

Pep Guardiola is also waiting to check on the fitness of Kalvin Phillips and Jack Grealish, who both seem likely to miss out.

Patrick Vieira’s squad looks likely to remain unchanged from the one that defeated Aston Villa 3-1 in their last Premier League outing.

James McArthur (groin) and James Tomkins both remain in recovery with no stated timeline for their return. Nathan Ferguson (ankle) also remains unavailable for Saturday’s contest.

All other players, said Vieira, participated in Friday’s team training.

Man City provisional squad: Ederson, Ortega, Cancelo, Walker, Stones, Dias, Gomez, Ake, Wilson-Esbrand, Lewis, Mbete, Rodri, Phillips, Palmer, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Foden, Mahrez, Silva, Grealish, Alvarez, Haaland.

Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Mitchell, Guehi, Andersen, Ward, Schlupp, Doucoure, Eze, Ayew, Zaha, Edouard, Johnstone, Whitworth, Clyne, Richards, Hughes, Milivojevic, Ebiowei, Olise, Mateta.