Duo celebrate European qualification, plus cute dogs – Friday's sporting social By Press Association August 26 2022, 6.02pm Aaron Ramsey's Nice qualified for the Europa Conference League (Daniel Cole/AP)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 26. Football Aaron Ramsey and Barry Douglas are heading to the Europa Conference League. What a Night!! We left everything out there to get that result. Fans were unbelievable, right with us every step of the way👏🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 #IssaNissa @ogcnice 🔴⚫️🦅 pic.twitter.com/RR1BNB9EvU— Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) August 25, 2022 The European adventure continues 💪🏽🙌🏼💙 @LechPoznan pic.twitter.com/YjB5iu9dxg— Barry Douglas (@barrydouglas03) August 25, 2022 Pablo Zabaleta was in Barcelona. Zaba in Barcelona 🏆#ManCity | @okx pic.twitter.com/TSxnSpf9Ah— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 26, 2022 Raheem Sterling was preparing to take on Leicester. pic.twitter.com/RggIpkFvhv— Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) August 26, 2022 Awwwwwww too cute! Paw-fect spectators 🐶They barking love a football match, on and off the pitch! 🦮Happy #InternationalDogDay 🐾#TakeYourChance pic.twitter.com/Gu5q1lAFHB— England Football (@EnglandFootball) August 26, 2022 Tennis Liam Broady's US Open run ended – but he was still supporting the other Britons. @PaulJubb3 take a bow 👏— Liam Broady (@Liambroady) August 25, 2022 Shelby Rogers still hasn't got to grips with the Big Apple. Here's my yearly apology (sorry not sorry) to people in NY for apparently walking too slowly 😂🏎— Shelby Rogers (@Shelby_Rogers_) August 25, 2022 Cricket Ben Foakes was celebrating. A first century at home for Ben Foakes! 💯Scorecard/clips: https://t.co/e4go7z2x78🏴 #ENGvSA 🇿🇦 | @IGcom pic.twitter.com/8WAziE7GVA— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 26, 2022 KP had a few hazards to deal with on the golf course. 3rd hole at Skukuza Golf Club this morning. Will be an interesting tee shot!!! 😱 pic.twitter.com/wO02ZXr6Tv— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) August 26, 2022 Happy birthday England and Surrey batter Rory Burns. Highlights from Rory Burns' season so far 🔥Happy birthday Skipper 🥳 pic.twitter.com/3rTYWesIzC— Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) August 26, 2022 Cycling It's not always sunny in Spain. Yesterday 😖 #lavuelta22📸 @noaarnon pic.twitter.com/EicF7Y7RVY— Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) August 26, 2022 Darts MVG had a job to do in New Zealand. I have enjoyed the last few days with friends and do media but now it's time to put that aside as I have work to do. Looking forward to playing this evening and putting on a show for the fans here in New Zealand 🇳🇿 💚 pic.twitter.com/lI3Z3R6P9x— Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) August 25, 2022 Formula One There was rain during practice in Belgium. We have some rain on some parts of the track, so the majority of the drivers head back to the pits 🌧️#BelgianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/08hekJ07Ny— Formula 1 (@F1) August 26, 2022 Here comes the rain 🌧#BelgianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/RddMD0zcUJ— Formula 1 (@F1) August 26, 2022