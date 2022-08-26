Rochdale ‘truly fan-owned’ after settlement of High Court claim, says chairman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rochdale ‘truly fan-owned’ after settlement of High Court claim, says chairman

By Press Association
August 26 2022, 6.35pm
Rochdale are bottom of League Two (Richard Sellers/PA)
Rochdale chairman Simon Gauge has hailed the club as “truly fan-owned and fan-led” following the settlement of a High Court claim.

The claim, filed by Morton House MGT and First Form Construction Limited against the club’s board of directors and Dale Supporters Trust, will be dismissed and no further legal action taken, according to a club statement.

Morton House will also transfer its 212,895 shares to a consortium of seven current Rochdale board members for an undisclosed sum.

In August last year, the EFL alleged that Morton House MGT had acquired control of the club and that a number of individuals became relevant persons without the prior consent of the EFL in accordance with the Owners’ and Directors’ Test (OADT).

Morton House subsequently withdrew from the approval process but launched their claim in January.

In a statement on the club website, Gauge said: “Having repaid a mortgage and secured the long-term future of the stadium in June 2022, my board of directors and I are pleased to have concluded just eight weeks later the transfer of the full beneficial shareholding of Morton House to a consortium of serving directors, with EFL permission and which will end all legal proceedings.

“Whilst an unwanted public hostile takeover attempt was unprecedented in the history of our club, the consortium of serving directors have stepped in and prevented a hostile takeover and then delivered a truly fan-owned and fan-led club.”

Rochdale are currently bottom of Sky Bet League Two without a point from their first five games and parted company with manager Robbie Stockdale earlier this month.

Gauge added: “We have 41 league games remaining and everyone needs to give their full support to every single one of our players and our staff at the club, who are all 100 per cent committed to delivering the very best they can for our club, our team and our town.”

The board now owns 43.3 per cent of the club’s shares, with the Dale Supporters Trust owning 13.9 per cent and the remaining 42.8 per cent owned by more than 500 individual shareholding supporters.

