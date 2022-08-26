Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes centuries put England in complete control

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes centuries put England in complete control

By Press Association
August 26 2022, 6.41pm Updated: August 26 2022, 6.57pm
Ben Stokes hit his first century as England captain (Nick Potts/PA)
Ben Stokes hit his first century as England captain (Nick Potts/PA)

Ben Stokes’ first century as England captain and a first in four years for Ben Foakes left the hosts in complete control after two days of the second LV= Test against South Africa.

Stokes marked the release date of the new documentary about his turbulent career with a timely piece of ambush marketing, hitting 103 as he and Foakes powered their side into a commanding first-innings lead of 264 at Emirates Old Trafford.

The wicketkeeper’s only other hundred came on debut in Sri Lanka in 2018 and he carved out a vital 113 not out to share the heavy lifting with his skipper, allowing a declaration at 415 for nine.

With nine overs to face before the close Dean Elgar and Sarel Erwee reached 23 without loss, the start of a long battle to stay in contention.

For much of his first summer in charge, Stokes has been more concerned with making a statement at the crease than a score, driving his team’s ultra-aggressive agenda but selling his wicket cheaply at times.

He struck a more mature balance here, clearing the ropes on three occasions and adding six fours, but he also showed durability and diligence as he scored at a refreshingly gentle strike-rate of 63.19.

Foakes was even more considered, reaching three figures in 206 deliveries, but between them the pair got their priorities perfectly right: cement England’s position in the match and lay the foundations for levelling the series 1-1.

Ben Foakes (left) and mate Ben Stokes
Ben Foakes (left) and mate Ben Stokes put on 173 (Nick Potts/PA)

South Africa were still four runs in front when they came together at 147 for five, Anrich Nortje having ripped out the overnight duo of Jonny Bairstow and Zak Crawley in a fiery first spell. But they spent the next 53 overs side by side, putting on a brilliant stand of 173.

Stokes fell six balls after celebrating his 12th Test century with a familiar gesture in honour of his late father Ged, whose final days are touchingly captured in the new film, but Foakes held up his end to finish unbeaten.

With England resuming on 111 for three, still 40 short of parity, South Africa enjoyed the best of the early exchanges. That was down to Nortje, who once again raised the roof with his hostile pace.

Bairstow was first to succumb, one short of his half-century, when he nicked a reverse-swinging delivery to the keeper before Crawley followed in Nortje’s next over.

Jonny Bairstow was the first England batter to fall
Jonny Bairstow was the first England batter to fall (Nick Potts/PA)

The opener won generous praise for grinding out 17 in 77 balls on the first evening but was vulnerable from the outset here. He opened his account with an edge through the cordon and was lucky to see a leading edge land safe before he eventually feathering Nortje behind for 38.

South Africa’s spirits were up but the sixth-wicket partnership between Stokes and Foakes changed that. Stokes safely negotiated the remainder of Nortje’s opening burst and rewarded himself by slog-sweeping his first ball from Simon Harmer for six.

A dashed single on 16 left him wincing in pain, his troublesome left knee once again causing discomfort, but a visit from the physio put him right and it was not long before he was punching Lungi Ngidi down the ground for four.

Foakes offered solid support, overturning an lbw decision on 28 before clubbing a no-ball for four just before lunch to take England’s runs for the session past 100.

Ben Stokes celebrates his century with a tribute to his late father
Ben Stokes celebrates his century with a tribute to his late father (Nick Potts/PA)

Nortje was surprisingly held back at the restart in favour of spin at both ends, a decision which played to Foakes’ strengths against slow bowling and allowed Stokes to assert himself again. He reached fifty by smashing Harmer for six on the charge and never looked back. Nortje returned for two further spells but could not recreate his previous menace.

Stokes was emboldened, stepping away to swat Ngidi over extra-cover before launching Keshav Maharaj over long-off for six more, while Foakes quietly chalked off his own half-century.

Aiden Markram made a game attempt to pull off a wonder catch when Stokes hammered one in his direction just before tea and the England skipper reached the break two short of his ton.

The wait did not deter him, but almost as soon as the celebrations died down he was caught attempting to throw the kitchen sink at Kagiso Rabada. Foakes crept carefully to his own hundred while Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson swung the bat, reaching the landmark with a slash for four off Nortje.

A breakthrough with the ball would have capped off a superb day, but a hopeful lbw referral from James Anderson was as close as they came before stumps.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Neal Maupay has joined Everton (Nick Potts/PA)
Neal Maupay excited by ‘new challenge’ after joining Everton from Brighton
Ben Stokes, right, and Ben Foakes took centre stage on Friday (Nick Potts/PA)
Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes steer England to dominant position in second SA Test
Ben Foakes (Nick Potts/PA)
Ben Foakes savours England Test ton with licence to play own way by Ben…
Italy's Marco Florioli and France's Ohian Guillamoundeguy were unbeaten on the first day at Blairgowrie.
Europeans take commanding lead in both Jacques Leglise and Junior Vagliano Trophy events at…
0
Rochdale are bottom of League Two (Richard Sellers/PA)
Rochdale ‘truly fan-owned’ after settlement of High Court claim, says chairman
Emma Raducanu twice stopped her practice session (Aaron Doster/AP)
Emma Raducanu hampered by wrist issue in US Open practice session
Aaron Ramsey’s Nice qualified for the Europa Conference League (Daniel Cole/AP)
Duo celebrate European qualification, plus cute dogs – Friday’s sporting social
Kazeem Olaigbe is looking forward to Ibrox (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Kazeem Olaigbe wants Ross County to maintain positive play at Rangers
Nathan Ake is an injury doubt for Manchester City (John Walton/PA)
Manchester City short of defensive options for Crystal Palace clash
Graham Potter (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Graham Potter ‘not getting too excited’ by Brighton’s start to the season

More from The Courier

Jim Elder fears Dundee pensioners could die due to huge hikes in energy costs.
Dundee pensioner fears elderly people could die after 80% energy price hike
0
Italy's Marco Florioli and France's Ohian Guillamoundeguy were unbeaten on the first day at Blairgowrie.
Europeans take commanding lead in both Jacques Leglise and Junior Vagliano Trophy events at…
0
Beaufort Dive, Glenrothes. Image: Google.
Girl taken to hospital after being hit by car in Glenrothes
Josh Edwards has been used at full-back and wingback this season.
Josh Edwards looking forward to taking on old side with Dunfermline but wants to…
0
Kintillo Road has been shut after huge cracks appeared on a house.
Bridge of Earn street shut as huge cracks appear on house
0
The humpback whale has been spotted at St Cyrus.
People gather to catch a glimpse of humpback whale off St Cyrus coast