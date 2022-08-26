Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes steer England to dominant position in second SA Test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes steer England to dominant position in second SA Test

By Press Association
August 26 2022, 8.05pm
Ben Stokes, right, and Ben Foakes took centre stage on Friday (Nick Potts/PA)
Ben Stokes, right, and Ben Foakes took centre stage on Friday (Nick Potts/PA)

Ben Stokes’ maiden century as England captain and a first in four years for Ben Foakes left the hosts in complete control after two days of the second LV= Insurance Test against South Africa.

Stokes marked the release date of the new documentary about his turbulent career with a timely piece of ambush marketing, hitting 103 as he and Foakes powered their side into a commanding first-innings lead of 264 at Emirates Old Trafford.

The wicketkeeper’s only other hundred came on debut in Sri Lanka in 2018 and he carved out a vital 113 not out to share the heavy lifting with his skipper, allowing a declaration at 415 for nine.

With nine overs to face before the close, Dean Elgar and Sarel Erwee reached 23 without loss, the start of a long battle to stay in contention.

Stokes closing in on McCullum

  1. Brendon McCullum (New Zealand) - 107
  2. Ben Stokes (England) - 103
  3. Adam Gilchrist (Australia) - 100
  4. Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 98
  5. Jacques Kallis (South Africa) - 97

A captain’s innings balancing purpose and poise from Stokes lifted England firmly into the ascendancy. Three sixes during the innings took him on to 103 for his Test career – moving him above Adam Gilchrist and up to second in the all-time list. Only current England Test head coach Brendon McCullum, with 107, is now ahead of Stokes, who may fancy his chances of overhauling the Kiwi before this summer is out.

Foakes ends lean trot

Foakes came into this Test with an average of 20.9 in 13 innings since his recall earlier this year. Maybe because he has been a reliable presence behind the stumps or there is greater scrutiny on those up the order, but Foakes’ drought with the bat has flown under the radar. Here he was a useful foil in a 173-run union with Stokes before marshalling the tail en route to his first Test hundred at home. It was his second overall as he matched his predecessor in the wicketkeeping job: Jos Buttler, who was thought to have a greater ceiling as a batter. It was part of the reason why Foakes was kept on ice. But while they are now level on Test centuries, Buttler played 57 matches and Foakes is into his 16th.

South Africa in a spin

It was a chastening day for South Africa's bowlers (Nick Potts/PA)
It was a chastening day for South Africa’s bowlers (Nick Potts/PA)

Anrich Nortje made life devilishly difficult for Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow in a superb five-over burst on the second morning, dismissing both England batters with the hosts still in arrears. But instead of calling for Nortje and Kagiso Rabada at the start of the afternoon, South Africa captain Elgar went with spin at both ends. Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer conceded only 27 in 12 overs, but Stokes and Foakes were rarely troubled and had firmly found their feet when Nortje was belatedly introduced. The Proteas’ inclusion of two spinners has been called into question and combined figures of 45.4-8-151-3 is hardly the strongest rebuttal. The thinking was they would be at their strongest on a dry pitch in the fourth innings – but the Test is a long way from reaching that stage.

View from the dressing room

Foakes reflects on the various ups and downs since his Test debut in Galle in November 2018 – where he made a memorable century.

What’s next?

James Anderson, right, and Ollie Robinson can drive home England's position on Saturday morning (Nick Potts/PA)
James Anderson, right, and Ollie Robinson can drive home England’s position on Saturday morning (Nick Potts/PA)

Boasting a 241-run lead overnight, England are firmly in the box seat and will look to James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson to ram home a dominant position. With a bit of turn on offer, Jack Leach could also come into the equation. South Africa’s first job is to wipe out the deficit.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Neal Maupay has joined Everton (Nick Potts/PA)
Neal Maupay excited by ‘new challenge’ after joining Everton from Brighton
Ben Foakes (Nick Potts/PA)
Ben Foakes savours England Test ton with licence to play own way by Ben…
Italy's Marco Florioli and France's Ohian Guillamoundeguy were unbeaten on the first day at Blairgowrie.
Europeans take commanding lead in both Jacques Leglise and Junior Vagliano Trophy events at…
0
Ben Stokes hit his first century as England captain (Nick Potts/PA)
Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes centuries put England in complete control
Rochdale are bottom of League Two (Richard Sellers/PA)
Rochdale ‘truly fan-owned’ after settlement of High Court claim, says chairman
Emma Raducanu twice stopped her practice session (Aaron Doster/AP)
Emma Raducanu hampered by wrist issue in US Open practice session
Aaron Ramsey’s Nice qualified for the Europa Conference League (Daniel Cole/AP)
Duo celebrate European qualification, plus cute dogs – Friday’s sporting social
Kazeem Olaigbe is looking forward to Ibrox (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Kazeem Olaigbe wants Ross County to maintain positive play at Rangers
Nathan Ake is an injury doubt for Manchester City (John Walton/PA)
Manchester City short of defensive options for Crystal Palace clash
Graham Potter (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Graham Potter ‘not getting too excited’ by Brighton’s start to the season

More from The Courier

Jim Elder fears Dundee pensioners could die due to huge hikes in energy costs.
Dundee pensioner fears elderly people could die after 80% energy price hike
0
Italy's Marco Florioli and France's Ohian Guillamoundeguy were unbeaten on the first day at Blairgowrie.
Europeans take commanding lead in both Jacques Leglise and Junior Vagliano Trophy events at…
0
Beaufort Dive, Glenrothes. Image: Google.
Girl taken to hospital after being hit by car in Glenrothes
Josh Edwards has been used at full-back and wingback this season.
Josh Edwards looking forward to taking on old side with Dunfermline but wants to…
0
Kintillo Road has been shut after huge cracks appeared on a house.
Bridge of Earn street shut as huge cracks appear on house
0
The humpback whale has been spotted at St Cyrus.
People gather to catch a glimpse of humpback whale off St Cyrus coast