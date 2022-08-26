Burnley sign goalkeeper Denis Franchi from PSG on three-year deal By Press Association August 26 2022, 9.11pm Denis Franchi has made the move to Turf Moor (Zac Goodwin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Burnley have signed Italian goalkeeper Denis Franchi from Paris St Germain on a three-year contract. The 19-year-old joined PSG from Udinese in 2019 and signed his first professional contract in 2020, although he never made a senior appearance for the club. Franchi has represented Italy from under-17 to under-20 level. Manager Vincent Kompany told the club’s website: “We’re very pleased to welcome Denis to the squad. He’s an exciting young goalkeeper with a strong calibre of experience at a young age. “Denis is an Italian youth international and will be a part of the long-term project at the club here.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Bruno Lage admits Wolves want another striker I’ll take winning ugly – Cup win satisfied Eddie Howe more than Man City… Xander Schauffele puts pressure on leader Scottie Scheffler at Tour Championship Paul Heckingbottom hails Oli McBurnie attitude after goal drought ends at Luton Oli McBurnie ends goal drought to earn Sheffield United point at Luton I don’t lose sleep over it – Brendan Rodgers brushes off early-season pressure I am not a magician! – Antonio Conte says even Harry Kane will need… Captain’s armband doesn’t guarantee Harry Maguire a starting role – Erik Ten Hag Pep Guardiola not looking to add to Manchester City’s defensive depth N’Golo Kante injury issues ‘on the table’ in contract talks – Thomas Tuchel More from The Courier Paul Whitelaw: A crime drama with depth in Aidan Turner's Suspect and the return… Carljohan Eriksson reveals Mark Birighitti pep talk as Dundee United keeper opens up on… 0 MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The bliss of a home from home 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer gives update on Luke McCowan injury: 'It's not a good… 0 Fife and Angus poet Ian Nimmo White to host readings in Glenrothes and Forfar… RAB MCNEIL: That's it, I'm done with restaurants 0