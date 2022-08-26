Burnley sign goalkeeper Denis Franchi from PSG on three-year deal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Burnley have signed Italian goalkeeper Denis Franchi from Paris St Germain on a three-year contract.

The 19-year-old joined PSG from Udinese in 2019 and signed his first professional contract in 2020, although he never made a senior appearance for the club.

Franchi has represented Italy from under-17 to under-20 level.

Manager Vincent Kompany told the club’s website: “We’re very pleased to welcome Denis to the squad. He’s an exciting young goalkeeper with a strong calibre of experience at a young age.

“Denis is an Italian youth international and will be a part of the long-term project at the club here.”