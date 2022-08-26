Emma Raducanu plays down injury concerns on eve of US Open title defence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Emma Raducanu plays down injury concerns on eve of US Open title defence

By Press Association
August 26 2022, 9.15pm
Emma Raducanu is preparing to defend her US Open title (Michael Nagle/Xinhua via PA)
Emma Raducanu is preparing to defend her US Open title (Michael Nagle/Xinhua via PA)

Emma Raducanu played down injury concerns on the eve of her US Open title defence after breaking down in tears during practice.

The British number one twice stopped her session with Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova at Flushing Meadows on Friday.

Raducanu had her right wrist taped and appeared in discomfort before sobbing and being consoled by coach Dmitry Tursunov.

After composing herself, Raducanu returned to the court and continued to pound forehands but shortly afterwards the session again stopped and the 11th seed headed off court with physio Will Herbert for approximately 15 minutes.

There was no further cause for alarm, with Raducanu completing the two-hour session, serving and playing points.

Addressing a press conference later on Friday, the 19-year-old said: “I had a few small things, got a couple of blisters, a bit of a niggle here and there. It’s just one of those weird days where you just feel a bit out of it.

“I can’t really explain myself, to be honest. I’m sure everyone in this room has probably had a day like that. I have no concerns of an issue, no.”

Raducanu will take on France’s Alize Cornet in the night session on Louis Armstrong Stadium on Tuesday as she looks to pick up where she left off in last year’s extraordinary run to the title.

It has been a whirlwind 12 months for the teenager, who has had to try to adjust to the demands of professional tennis in the full glare of the spotlight.

She faces plummeting down the rankings if she cannot make it to the latter stages of the tournament again but played down talk of pressure, saying: “I think you guys are thinking probably more about pressure and ranking than me.

“I think defending a title is just something that the press makes up. I’m just taking it one match at a time. Every single player is very capable in this draw. I just focus on what I’m doing, my own trajectory. As I said last year, I’m just going to do things my way.”

Raducanu’s record in 2022 stands at a modest 13 wins and 15 losses but she at least arrived in New York on the back of one of her best tournaments of the year in Cincinnati, when she defeated Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka before losing a close contest with Jessica Pegula.

“It’s really nice to be back in New York,” said the 11th seed. “It’s great for me to come here having done a year on the tour, having played most of the tournaments.

“I’m really happy with what I’ve done this year and how I’ve come out of certain situations. I’ve obviously got amazing memories in New York.”

Taking her first steps back into Flushing Meadows, Raducanu’s mind returned to the drive from Manhattan to Queens last year ahead of her final clash with Leylah Fernandez.

Emma Raducanu (right) defeated Serena Williams in Cincinnati
Emma Raducanu (right) defeated Serena Williams in Cincinnati (Aaron Doster/AP)

“Obviously, the first thing that you see is when you get out the car here, walking into the gate,” she said.

“The last memory I have of it is before the final that morning, I felt so sick in the car here. I just blamed it on being car sick, but I think I was a bit nervous, too.

“The whole car journey, my head was in my hands. I was, like, ‘What’s going on’? As soon as I got out of the car, I just promised myself, ‘Look, you just fake it, do whatever you can’, and it worked well that day.”

