Ayr maintain unbeaten start with home victory over Dundee

Ayr continue to set the pace in the cinch Championship after a 3-1 win at home to Dundee.

The visitors scored with their first attack of the match after only four minutes, Luke McCowan’s cross turned back in by Paul McMullan for Zak Rudden to fire home.

Ayr equalised 13 minutes later when Frankie Musonda headed down a corner and Dipo Akinyemi applied the finish.

Jordan Houston curled a superb second for the hosts shortly after the hour mark and moments later Akinyemi made it three.

Dundee lost Ryan Sweeney to a red card for a second booking near the end.