Ayr maintain unbeaten start with home victory over Dundee By Press Association August 26 2022, 9.53pm Ayr triumphed at Somerset Park (Jeff Holmes/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Ayr continue to set the pace in the cinch Championship after a 3-1 win at home to Dundee. The visitors scored with their first attack of the match after only four minutes, Luke McCowan’s cross turned back in by Paul McMullan for Zak Rudden to fire home. Ayr equalised 13 minutes later when Frankie Musonda headed down a corner and Dipo Akinyemi applied the finish. Jordan Houston curled a superb second for the hosts shortly after the hour mark and moments later Akinyemi made it three. Dundee lost Ryan Sweeney to a red card for a second booking near the end. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Bruno Lage admits Wolves want another striker I’ll take winning ugly – Cup win satisfied Eddie Howe more than Man City… Xander Schauffele puts pressure on leader Scottie Scheffler at Tour Championship Paul Heckingbottom hails Oli McBurnie attitude after goal drought ends at Luton Oli McBurnie ends goal drought to earn Sheffield United point at Luton I don’t lose sleep over it – Brendan Rodgers brushes off early-season pressure I am not a magician! – Antonio Conte says even Harry Kane will need… Captain’s armband doesn’t guarantee Harry Maguire a starting role – Erik Ten Hag Pep Guardiola not looking to add to Manchester City’s defensive depth N’Golo Kante injury issues ‘on the table’ in contract talks – Thomas Tuchel More from The Courier Paul Whitelaw: A crime drama with depth in Aidan Turner's Suspect and the return… Carljohan Eriksson reveals Mark Birighitti pep talk as Dundee United keeper opens up on… 0 MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The bliss of a home from home 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer gives update on Luke McCowan injury: 'It's not a good… 0 Fife and Angus poet Ian Nimmo White to host readings in Glenrothes and Forfar… RAB MCNEIL: That's it, I'm done with restaurants 0