Chesterfield go top of National League with victory over Barnet By Press Association August 26 2022, 9.59pm Chesterfield beat Barnet 3-1 (Peter Byrne/PA) Chesterfield moved to the top of the Vanarama National League with a 3-1 victory over previous leaders Barnet. They went ahead after just one minute when a Jamie Grimes header was cleared off the line and Ollie Banks tucked in the rebound. Barnet equalised in the 16th minute thanks to a powerful strike by Sean Shields from the edge of the area. But Akwasi Asante fired the Spireites back in front after a defensive mix-up and Kabongo Tshimanga added the third.