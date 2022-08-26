Hallam Hope nets late winner as Oldham edge National League win over Aldershot By Press Association August 26 2022, 10.09pm Hallam Hope scored a late winner as Oldham beat Aldershot 2-1 (David Howarth/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Hallam Hope scored an injury-time winner as Oldham beat Aldershot 2-1 to climb to 10th in the National League table. The home side opened the scoring in the 20th minute when captain Dan Gardner collected a loose ball and fired a shot into the bottom corner. Aldershot equalised just five minutes later as Justin Amaluzor found the top corner with a shot from the edge of the area. But just as the game looked certain to end in a draw, Hope latched on to a ball from midfield and slotted home the winner. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Bruno Lage admits Wolves want another striker I’ll take winning ugly – Cup win satisfied Eddie Howe more than Man City… Xander Schauffele puts pressure on leader Scottie Scheffler at Tour Championship Paul Heckingbottom hails Oli McBurnie attitude after goal drought ends at Luton Oli McBurnie ends goal drought to earn Sheffield United point at Luton I don’t lose sleep over it – Brendan Rodgers brushes off early-season pressure I am not a magician! – Antonio Conte says even Harry Kane will need… Captain’s armband doesn’t guarantee Harry Maguire a starting role – Erik Ten Hag Pep Guardiola not looking to add to Manchester City’s defensive depth N’Golo Kante injury issues ‘on the table’ in contract talks – Thomas Tuchel More from The Courier Paul Whitelaw: A crime drama with depth in Aidan Turner's Suspect and the return… Carljohan Eriksson reveals Mark Birighitti pep talk as Dundee United keeper opens up on… 0 MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The bliss of a home from home 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer gives update on Luke McCowan injury: 'It's not a good… 0 Fife and Angus poet Ian Nimmo White to host readings in Glenrothes and Forfar… RAB MCNEIL: That's it, I'm done with restaurants 0