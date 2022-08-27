I’ll take winning ugly – Cup win satisfied Eddie Howe more than Man City draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
I’ll take winning ugly – Cup win satisfied Eddie Howe more than Man City draw

By Press Association
August 27 2022, 9.03am
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is happy to "win ugly" (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has admitted he was more satisfied with Carabao Cup victory over Sky Bet League Two side Tranmere than a thrilling Premier League draw with champions Manchester City.

The Magpies turned in a fine display to push City all the way last Sunday when they led 3-1 at St James’ Park in a game which eventually ended 3-3, and earned plaudits far beyond Tyneside as a result.

Howe made 10 changes for Wednesday night’s cup trip to Prenton Park, and saw his side fight their way back from 1-0 down to win 2-1.

Asked if he preferred a beautiful draw or an ugly win, he replied: “I want to win. I’ll take winning ugly, as long as that comes with the side that we have prepared to…I’m not going to say win beautifully, but win well.

“We are always focused on our performances and the process of playing well to try to give you a better chance of winning games.

“But the whole reason we are in the business is to win football matches, so that is always the first aim, and then it’s how you win. That becomes very important to us as well.”

Four games into the campaign in all competitions, Newcastle are yet to lose, but it was the manner in which they played against City which sparked soaring hopes on Gallowgate.

They went toe-to-toe with Pep Guardiola’s men with Allan Saint-Maximin proving too hot to handle in arguably his best display to date in a black-and-white shirt.

The only disappointment was the hamstring injury which forced striker Callum Wilson’s premature exit after he had once again demonstrated his potency with an instinctive finish.

However, even that setback – the England international faces several weeks on the sidelines – has been offset to an extent by the arrival of record signing Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad.

Howe’s side will put their new-found confidence to the test once again on Sunday when they visit Wolves, yet to win in the league this season, but with Bruno Lage’s hand having been strengthened significantly by the recent arrivals of Goncalo Guedes and Matheus Nunes.

The former Bournemouth boss said: “Wolves are an outstanding team. They’ve signed very well, recruited very well. You look at the quality of the players they have in midfield, three or four very good technicians in there.

“They’ve got some very good attacking players, so we don’t underestimate them at all, and Bruno’s done a great job there.

“Now I think they’re a little bit more fluid, they play different systems, so I think they’re a dangerous team.”

