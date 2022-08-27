Bruno Lage admits Wolves want another striker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

Bruno Lage admits Wolves want another striker

By Press Association
August 27 2022, 9.09am
Wolves manager Bruno Lage (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Wolves manager Bruno Lage (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Bruno Lage admits Wolves need more firepower as he looks to beat the transfer deadline.

The Molineux chief wants a striker as his side struggle for goals.

Wolves have been linked with Stuttgart forward Sasa Kalajdzic ahead of Thursday’s deadline.

They have already broken their transfer record this summer, buying midfielder Matheus Nunes in a £38million deal from Sporting Lisbon.

Raul Jimenez scored six goals last season, having returned from the fractured skull he suffered almost two years ago, and Lage knows he needs more support.

“We want more solutions and we are in the market for more solutions. That’s what I want. We’re trying to find a striker with a different profile from Raul,” he said, with Wolves having scored once in their opening three Premier League games.

“Raul is very good in the dynamic and he’s very good when arriving in the box, and we want a different profile. That’s all I can say for you now, and we are there looking for that.

“Everything can happen. I am happy with everyone, but the last three weeks when you look at the team from last year, when you look at the team who started pre-season, many changes can happen. I was confident many changes can happen and we are changing. Let’s see what happens until the last day.”

Wolves host Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday looking for their first top-flight win of the season after Tuesday’s 2-1 Carabao Cup victory over Preston.

Lage said: “I expect a strong game, like the previous two we played against them. Also, when you look for the kinds of players they buy, not just now, but in January, you can see the strong team that they are.

“The way they started the season and you can see the difference when you have all the players to do the pre-season.

“The manager is an experienced manager who knows everything about the Premier League, so that’s the challenge and we are looking forward to receiving Eddie (Howe) and Newcastle at Molineux.

“That’s why we are here, to compete against the strong teams like Newcastle.”

