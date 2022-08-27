On this day in 2004: Paula Radcliffe suffers more Olympic heartbreak in Athens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On this day in 2004: Paula Radcliffe suffers more Olympic heartbreak in Athens

By Press Association
August 27 2022, 9.29am
Paula Radcliffe stands dejected after pulling out of the 10,000m final at the 2004 Athens Olympics (Matthew Fearn/PA)
Paula Radcliffe suffered more Olympic agony on this day in 2004 as she dropped out of the 10,000 metres final with eight-and-a-half laps remaining.

Five days earlier, Radcliffe had broken down in tears after failing to finish the Olympic marathon in Athens.

Radcliffe managed to stay with the leaders in the early stages of the 10,000m race before starting to slip back with 12 of the 25 laps left.

Paula Radcliffe had broken down after failing to finish the 2004 Olympic marathon in Athens (PA Media)

After dropping 50m behind, she stepped into the infield.

“I actually felt better within myself but my legs just hadn’t recovered from the marathon,” Radcliffe said after her Olympic dream was over.

“There was just nothing in there. I thought I could keep running even pace but my quads just tightened.

“They just kept coming on and on. I felt I was moving back up to the leaders but they just tightened again.

“I don’t have regrets. I would rather have been in there and known the answer rather than watching it on TV and wondering ‘what if?’

“I need time to get over the devastation here but I’ll be back.”

China’s Xing Huina ran a brilliant race to beat Ethiopian pair Derartu Tulu and Ejegayehu Dibaba in a time of 30mins 24.36secs.

Defending champion Tulu was well placed with 400m to go and repeat her Sydney triumph.

Paula Radcliffe shows off the marathon gold medal she won at the 2005 World Championships in Helsinki (John Giles/PA)

But Xing accelerated clear of her and Diaby, who later claimed she thought her Chinese rival was a lapped runner, to take gold.

Radcliffe reached the pinnacle of her career the following summer when she won Great Britain’s only gold at the 2005 World Championships in Helsinki.

She took the marathon title in a championship record time of 2:20:57.

Radcliffe, 48, ended her competitive running career in 2015 and is now an athletics commentator.

