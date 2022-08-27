Charles Leclerc in a spin as Sergio Perez sets the pace in Belgium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charles Leclerc in a spin as Sergio Perez sets the pace in Belgium

By Press Association
August 27 2022, 1.23pm
Charles Leclerc spun out of final practice (Olivier Matthys/AP)
Charles Leclerc spun out of final practice (Olivier Matthys/AP)

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc spun in final practice for the Belgian Grand Prix as Sergio Perez posted the fastest time.

World champion Max Verstappen, who will be relegated towards the back of the field for Sunday’s race for taking on a new engine, finished behind his Red Bull team-mate. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was third, and Lando Norris fourth for McLaren.

Leclerc, who is also set to be thrown down the starting grid after exceeding his number of allocated engine parts, thudded the wall with 10 minutes remaining.

The Monegasque lost control of his Ferrari on the entry to Turn 12 before sliding into the gravel, and the right-rear of his Ferrari making contact with the tyre barrier.

Leclerc, whose championship challenge has been hindered following mistakes by man and machine, was able to limp out of the sand trap without sustaining major injury to his car.

“I am back out, [and] I don’t think the car is damaged,” he reported before limping back to the garage.

The session was suspended for five minutes following Leclerc’s crash, with Perez pipping Verstappen in the closing stages to take top spot.

Perez ended the one-hour running at an overcast Spa-Francorchamps 0.137 seconds ahead of Verstappen.

Sainz finished almost eight tenths off the pace, and Norris the only other driver within a second of Perez.

With Verstappen and Leclerc serving grid penalties, Lewis Hamilton might have hoped to profit from his rivals’ plight.

But Mercedes appear to be struggling for pace here in the Ardennes, with George Russell sixth, one second back, and Hamilton a distant 12th. Qualifying starts at 4pm local time (3pm UK).

