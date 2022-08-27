Charlie Mulgrew challenges struggling Dundee United to hit form against Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charlie Mulgrew challenges struggling Dundee United to hit form against Celtic

By Press Association
August 27 2022, 3.45pm
Charlie Mulgrew and his team-mates are struggling for form (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Charlie Mulgrew feels Dundee United need to win a battle with themselves as well as taking on Celtic on Sunday.

United face the cinch Premiership champions on the back of a four-match losing streak which has seen them concede 15 goals.

Mulgrew has been examining his own part in their early-season struggles as well as participating in the collective efforts to gain that much-needed improvement.

“As a player you think about it constantly,” the 36-year-old said.

“As an individual you need to look at yourself and how you can help the team more.

“You look back at the clips, you look back at the game and think ‘how could I have helped?’ I imagine all the lads – it’s a great bunch of lads – will look at themselves and do the same thing.

“This week has been good in training, we have worked hard and hopefully we have learned the things we can do better.

“It’s a different game altogether. It’s one where there is maybe not as much expectation. But we have not been on a good run so we have a job to push on and produce a performance so that’s what we are going to try and do.

“We need to focus on what we do and win that battle with ourselves first and then approach the game well and be ready for a tough, tough game.

“It’s us against us to start with and then we are coming up against a right hard team so we need to be ready for the challenge.”

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has stuck with the same team three games running with Kyogo Furuhashi starting in the centre-forward role.

But he has a wealth of attacking options to bring off the bench with Giorgos Giakoumakis netting as a substitute in each of the previous two matches.

Mulgrew knows he and his fellow defenders face a major test whoever lines up for his former club.

“Listen, you could go through the whole team,” he said. “They rotate well, they move well and they try and affect you to create space for others with unselfish runs. It’s difficult.

“They have a way of playing and it’s up to us to make it uncomfortable for them and try and impose ourselves on the game, which isn’t easy but it’s something we need to try and do.”

