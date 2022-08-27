Keegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen spearhead South Africa fightback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Keegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen spearhead South Africa fightback

By Press Association
August 27 2022, 4.13pm
Rassie van der Dussen (pictured) and Keegan Petersen dug in for South Africa after England took three morning wickets on day three of the second Test at Old Trafford (Mike Egerton/PA Images).
Rassie van der Dussen (pictured) and Keegan Petersen dug in for South Africa after England took three morning wickets on day three of the second Test at Old Trafford (Mike Egerton/PA Images).

Keegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen sucked the heat out of England’s victory charge on a wicketless third afternoon at Emirates Old Trafford.

Three cheap breakthroughs in the morning session put the hosts on course for an innings victory in the second LV= Test, with the Proteas faltering under the weight of a 264-run first-innings deficit.

But after coming together with just 54 on the board, Petersen and Van der Dussen dropped anchor to take the score to 141 for three at tea and reduce the lead to 123.

After toiling away for the best part of two hours England finally did enough to part the duo, but Van der Dussen’s thin outside edge off Ben Stokes went undetected, with no hint of an appeal.

England v South Africa – LV= Insurance Test Series – Second Test – Day Three – Emirates Old Trafford
Keegan Petersen on the attack as South Africa fight back against England at Old Trafford (Mike Egerton/PA Images).

That allowed Van der Dussen to reach the break on 41 not out, a battling effort given a finger injury that required heavy strapping before he took the crease.

Petersen was even more cautious, soaking up 152 deliveries for his unbeaten 42, with a solitary boundary off a Joe Root full toss. He had one early brush with DRS, successfully overturning an incorrect caught behind decision against James Anderson.

South Africa started the day on 23 without loss but wobbled in the first hour as England’s seamers went on the attack. Stokes had started with an unexpected ploy, opening up with Root’s occasional off-spin, but it was a brief experiment.

Anderson was a more predictable starter from the end that carries his name and he got England up and running in emphatic fashion, upending the off stump of visiting captain Dean Elgar for 11.

Elgar is renowned as his side’s most durable batter but his hopes of a long stay ended with a classic Anderson set-up, nipping one away off the pitch and following with one that tailed back in and squeezed past the left-hander’s defences.

Ollie Robinson settled into a searching spell of his own and was rewarded with the scalp of Sarel Erwee, caught behind pushing at one that lifted as it left him.

Buoyed by scoreboard pressure, England were in total control and it did not take Stuart Broad long to join the hunt. He thought he had Aiden Markram for a duck but his brilliant delivery, and the outside edge that followed, were rendered moot by a marginal no-ball – called as the batter was well on his way to the pavilion.

England v South Africa – LV= Insurance Test Series – Second Test – Day Three – Emirates Old Trafford
South Africa’s Dean Algar is bowled out by England’s James Anderson during day three of the second Test at Old Trafford (Mike Egerton/PA Images).

The reprieve was a short one for Markram, who continues to struggle for Test runs, as he aimed an ambitious cover drive at Broad but picked out Zak Crawley at second slip. A rapid end to the match appeared to be in the offing but Petersen and Van der Dussen successfully slowed things down and relied on solid, watchful defence against a ball that quickly became unresponsive.

They added just 53 runs in the afternoon session, but repeatedly rebuffed England as they cycled through their bowling options. Spinner Jack Leach sent down 19 overs for 19 runs, keeping the scoring rate stagnant but causing precious little danger.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Hamilton was forced to retire after the collision (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
He only knows how to drive when starting first – Alonso hits out at…
Liel Abada was one of Celtic’s hat-trick heroes (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic set Premiership away record in sensational thrashing of Dundee United
Anthony Gordon scored Everton’s opener (John Walton/PA)
Jordan Pickford hails in-demand forward Anthony Gordon
Scott Parker fears more heavy defeats (Peter Byrne/PA)
Scott Parker fearful of more heavy defeats for Bournemouth
Antony (left) is keen to leave Ajax, and Manchester United are closing in on a deal (Michael Regan/PA)
Manchester United making progress in big-money pursuit of Ajax star Antony
Antonio Colak enjoying life at Rangers (Steve Welsh/PA)
I am enjoying it so much – Antonio Colak happy with his start at…
Liam Livingstone has been ruled out of the remainder of the Hundred (David Davies/PA)
Liam Livingstone ruled out of rest of the Hundred with ankle injury
Steven Hammell is looking for forwards (Gavin McCafferty/PA)
Steven Hammell wants attacking reinforcements at Motherwell
Ben White has praised the desire at Arseal following their fine start to the season. (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Attitude and desire key to Arsenal’s start to the season – Ben White
Jim Goodwin feels there is more to come from Bojan Miovski (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jim Goodwin confident there is much more to come from striker Bojan Miovski

More from The Courier

The A911 between Auchmuirbridge and Leslie.
Teenager taken to hospital after crash in Fife
'Where the Hell is our government?': Anas Sarwar demands action on cost of living…
Monroe Smith, 8, and her five-year-old sister Ferne, from Kellas at the Forfar show. Pic: Paul Reid.
GALLERY: The pick of the bunch from Forfar flower show
Ray Wallace was reported missing from Perth on Saturday.
Appeal to find missing man, 34, from Perth
Rassie van der Dussen (pictured) and Keegan Petersen dug in for South Africa after England took three morning wickets on day three of the second Test at Old Trafford (Mike Egerton/PA Images).
Crowds gather to protest over Dundee paedophile as police escort man out of home
The Courier monthly energy bill calculator.
Our simple energy bill calculator predicts your future monthly costs
1