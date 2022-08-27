Rob Key gives backing to England openers Zak Crawley and Alex Lees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Rob Key gives backing to England openers Zak Crawley and Alex Lees

By Press Association
August 27 2022, 4.21pm
Zak Crawley, pictured, and Alex Lees have had a modest summer with the bat (Nick Potts/PA)
Zak Crawley, pictured, and Alex Lees have had a modest summer with the bat (Nick Potts/PA)

Rob Key suggested openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley will continue to be backed and insisted anyone new into the England set-up would get a similar show of faith.

Crawley has not reached 50 in any of his last 15 Test innings, with nine single-figure scores, and Lees is averaging a modest 23.58 since becoming the latest top-order batter to be parachuted into the side.

But Key recognises it has been a decade since England’s last consistently reliable combination up top and does not want to fall into old habits of being too hasty with throwing players on the scrapheap.

Alex Lees is averaging under 25 with the bat in Test cricket (Mike Egerton/PA)
Alex Lees is averaging under 25 with the bat in Test cricket (Mike Egerton/PA)

“We just want to make sure we’re going to give people opportunity,” said England’s director of men’s cricket on Sky Sports.

“If there’s ever a time when we have new opening batters or new players, they will know they will get the same amount of opportunity as these guys have done.

“We have spent 10 years since (Sir Andrew) Strauss and (Sir Alastair) Cook, trying to find an opening partnership and it is the toughest part of batting at the moment.

“We’ve gone backwards and forwards with all these different people, we’re going to give them a proper go.”

Crawley showed some resolve and fighting spirit in testing circumstances against South Africa earlier this week, contributing 38 off 101 deliveries but more importantly, building a foundation for those below him, with twin tons from Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes putting England into a commanding position.

Ben Foakes, left, and Ben Stokes have put England into a commanding position against South Africa (Nick Potts/PA)
Ben Foakes, left, and Ben Stokes have put England into a commanding position against South Africa (Nick Potts/PA)

“There are not many people queuing up to bat at the top of order, they all want to bat four, five or six,” added Key. “The knock that (Crawley) played would have allowed the middle order to play the way they did.”

Key is on the panel of a wide-ranging high-performance review into the men’s game, led by Strauss, who revealed in a blog published by the England and Wales Cricket Board that a reduced top division in the county championship and a decrease in overall playing days will be among the initial recommendations.

While Strauss conspicuously avoided mentioning The Hundred, Key was happy to talk up the controversial 100-ball format but admitted he would like to see more red-ball cricket run alongside the format, with no first-class fixtures taking place this month.

“The Hundred is going to be something that secures the future of our game,” said Key. “It’s the best standard of white-ball cricket that we’ve got, it’s the best players playing against the best.

“(But) I don’t want players not to be playing any first-class cricket throughout that period (of the peak summer months). We can’t have people not playing first-class cricket in that August window.

Sir Andrew Strauss is leading a high performance review into men's cricket in England (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Sir Andrew Strauss is leading a high performance review into men’s cricket in England (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“In this series (against South Africa) it would have been better if we’d have been able to give our Test cricketers some red-ball cricket going into that.

“I think we’ll end up with a better structure than what we’ve got this year.”

The panel has received insight from a variety of sources, including the 18 first-class counties, players and club chairs, and Key was adamant it was up to the wider game to decide whether to implement the recommendations proposed.

“Everything we do is going to be given to the game to say ‘do you want to do this?’ It is not about us ramming things through or anything like that,” Key added.

“It’s for us to say ‘this is what we think, we’ve asked everyone, are you happy to go with it?’ We’ll find out if they will.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Hamilton was forced to retire after the collision (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
He only knows how to drive when starting first – Alonso hits out at…
Liel Abada was one of Celtic’s hat-trick heroes (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic set Premiership away record in sensational thrashing of Dundee United
Anthony Gordon scored Everton’s opener (John Walton/PA)
Jordan Pickford hails in-demand forward Anthony Gordon
Scott Parker fears more heavy defeats (Peter Byrne/PA)
Scott Parker fearful of more heavy defeats for Bournemouth
Antony (left) is keen to leave Ajax, and Manchester United are closing in on a deal (Michael Regan/PA)
Manchester United making progress in big-money pursuit of Ajax star Antony
Antonio Colak enjoying life at Rangers (Steve Welsh/PA)
I am enjoying it so much – Antonio Colak happy with his start at…
Liam Livingstone has been ruled out of the remainder of the Hundred (David Davies/PA)
Liam Livingstone ruled out of rest of the Hundred with ankle injury
Steven Hammell is looking for forwards (Gavin McCafferty/PA)
Steven Hammell wants attacking reinforcements at Motherwell
Ben White has praised the desire at Arseal following their fine start to the season. (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Attitude and desire key to Arsenal’s start to the season – Ben White
Jim Goodwin feels there is more to come from Bojan Miovski (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jim Goodwin confident there is much more to come from striker Bojan Miovski

More from The Courier

The A911 between Auchmuirbridge and Leslie.
Teenager taken to hospital after crash in Fife
'Where the Hell is our government?': Anas Sarwar demands action on cost of living…
Monroe Smith, 8, and her five-year-old sister Ferne, from Kellas at the Forfar show. Pic: Paul Reid.
GALLERY: The pick of the bunch from Forfar flower show
Ray Wallace was reported missing from Perth on Saturday.
Appeal to find missing man, 34, from Perth
Zak Crawley, pictured, and Alex Lees have had a modest summer with the bat (Nick Potts/PA)
Crowds gather to protest over Dundee paedophile as police escort man out of home
The Courier monthly energy bill calculator.
Our simple energy bill calculator predicts your future monthly costs
1