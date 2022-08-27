Carlos Sainz to start Belgian Grand Prix on pole

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Carlos Sainz to start Belgian Grand Prix on pole

By Press Association
August 27 2022, 4.55pm
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz en route to pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix (Olivier Matthys/AP).
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz will start Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix from the front of the grid despite Max Verstappen obliterating the field in qualifying.

World champion Verstappen took pole position by almost seven tenths, but he will be relegated to 15th after serving a penalty for an engine change.

Leclerc, who trails Verstappen by 80 points and is also penalised after taking on a new power unit on Formula One’s return to action following the summer break, is demoted from fourth to 16th.

Sergio Perez moves up to second. Despite the penalties for Verstappen and Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will start only fourth and fifth respectively.

Hamilton finished an eye-watering 1.8 seconds down on Verstappen, with team-mate Russell three tenths back.

Hamilton might have thought the plethora of grid penalties would provide him with his best shot of ending a losing streak which stretches back to the penultimate round of last season in Saudi Arabia.

But the seven-time world champion has not been in the same post code as the front-runners this weekend, with Red Bull and Ferrari holding a significant edge over the Silver Arrows.

And to make matters worse for both Hamilton and Russell, the Alpine duo of Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso also qualified ahead of them. Ocon will also be thrown to the back of the pack for engine penalties.

After he crossed the line, Hamilton was informed he had qualified only seventh. “How far are we off?” he said.

His race engineer, Peter Bonnington replied: “1.8 seconds to Verstappen.” A disbelieving Hamilton repeated the time back.

Verstappen, the man who denied Hamilton an eight title in controversial fashion last season, has been in imperious form this year – winning eight of the 13 rounds.

And despite his penalty, the Dutchman’s speed over one lap, suggests he could yet become a major player in Sunday’s race.

Leclerc’s challenge has faltered through mistakes by man and machine. Here, the Monegasque’s blundering Ferrari team sent him out on the wrong rubber for his opening run in Q3.

“What are these tyres,” said a confused Leclerc. “Sorry, it is a mistake,” came the response.

Elsewhere, the London-born Alex Albon continues to impress. He hauled his Williams into Q3 for the first time this year, qualifying ninth, before being bumped up to sixth on the grid.

Sebastian Vettel missed out on Q2 by two thousandths of a second. “No f****** way,” said the four-time world champion who will call time on his career at the end of the season.

However, Vettel will take advantage of the copious penalties to move up to 10th on the grid.

Lando Norris finished 10th, but is one of seven drivers to serve a grid sanction here for exceeding the number of allocated engine parts. He lines up 18th.

