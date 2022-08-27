Grimsby rock Walsall with late Harry Clifton double

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Grimsby rock Walsall with late Harry Clifton double

By Press Association
August 27 2022, 5.03pm
Harry Clifton during the Sky Bet League Two match at Blundell Park, Grimsby.was Grimsby’s match-winner (Mike Egerton/PA)

Harry Clifton scored twice in the final 15 minutes as Grimsby came from behind to snatch a 2-1 victory at Walsall.

Danny Johnson’s sixth goal in six matches gave Walsall an early lead but they were punished for missing chances by midfielder Clifton’s late double.

Walsall raced out of the blocks as Johnson’s snap-shot forced Max Crocombe into an instinctive save and Liam Bennett volleyed the rebound over.

They led inside five minutes, Bennett’s surging run setting up Tom Knowles to cross for Johnson to sweep home from eight yards.

Knowles should have doubled the lead from Jack Earing’s through-ball but flashed wide before seeing a 20-yard rocket superbly tipped over by Crocombe.

After the break, Knowles wasted another golden opportunity, bursting through on goal but firing straight at Crocombe one-on-one.

That miss proved costly as Grimsby levelled on 77 minutes, Clifton arriving at the near post to steer home Aribim Pepple’s low centre.

Clifton completed the turnaround six minutes later by lashing home from close range after Anthony Glennon’s shot was blocked.

