Grimsby rock Walsall with late Harry Clifton double

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Harry Clifton scored twice in the final 15 minutes as Grimsby came from behind to snatch a 2-1 victory at Walsall.

Danny Johnson’s sixth goal in six matches gave Walsall an early lead but they were punished for missing chances by midfielder Clifton’s late double.

Walsall raced out of the blocks as Johnson’s snap-shot forced Max Crocombe into an instinctive save and Liam Bennett volleyed the rebound over.

They led inside five minutes, Bennett’s surging run setting up Tom Knowles to cross for Johnson to sweep home from eight yards.

Knowles should have doubled the lead from Jack Earing’s through-ball but flashed wide before seeing a 20-yard rocket superbly tipped over by Crocombe.

After the break, Knowles wasted another golden opportunity, bursting through on goal but firing straight at Crocombe one-on-one.

That miss proved costly as Grimsby levelled on 77 minutes, Clifton arriving at the near post to steer home Aribim Pepple’s low centre.

Clifton completed the turnaround six minutes later by lashing home from close range after Anthony Glennon’s shot was blocked.