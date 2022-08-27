David McGoldrick nets winner as Derby leave it late to beat 10-man Peterborough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

David McGoldrick nets winner as Derby leave it late to beat 10-man Peterborough

By Press Association
August 27 2022, 5.03pm
David McGoldrick netted a stoppage-time winner for Derby against 10-man Peterborough (Barrington Coombs/PA)
David McGoldrick netted a stoppage-time winner for Derby against 10-man Peterborough (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Substitute David McGoldrick scored a stoppage-time winner as Derby came from behind to beat 10-man Peterborough 2-1.

Josh Knight put Peterborough ahead after Nathan Thompson was sent off but Jason Knight levelled before McGoldrick pounced to maintain Derby’s 100 per cent home record.

Derby had enough chances to have been well ahead in the first half but poor finishing and good goalkeeping frustrated them.

Louie Sibley fired wide before Tom Barkhuizen was denied by Lucas Bergstrom, who stopped another shot from the winger in the 45th minute.

Peterborough had Thompson sent off in the 56th minute for a second yellow card when he tripped Barkhuizen but they regrouped and went ahead in the 69th minute.

A corner from Harrison Burrows was headed across goal by Frankie Kent and Knight turned the ball in at the back post.

But Derby equalised in the 88th minute when Knight headed in a corner and then capped a dramatic comeback in stoppage time when McGoldrick scored from 12 yards from Lewis Dobbin’s pass.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Hamilton was forced to retire after the collision (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
He only knows how to drive when starting first – Alonso hits out at…
Liel Abada was one of Celtic’s hat-trick heroes (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic set Premiership away record in sensational thrashing of Dundee United
Anthony Gordon scored Everton’s opener (John Walton/PA)
Jordan Pickford hails in-demand forward Anthony Gordon
Scott Parker fears more heavy defeats (Peter Byrne/PA)
Scott Parker fearful of more heavy defeats for Bournemouth
Antony (left) is keen to leave Ajax, and Manchester United are closing in on a deal (Michael Regan/PA)
Manchester United making progress in big-money pursuit of Ajax star Antony
Antonio Colak enjoying life at Rangers (Steve Welsh/PA)
I am enjoying it so much – Antonio Colak happy with his start at…
Liam Livingstone has been ruled out of the remainder of the Hundred (David Davies/PA)
Liam Livingstone ruled out of rest of the Hundred with ankle injury
Steven Hammell is looking for forwards (Gavin McCafferty/PA)
Steven Hammell wants attacking reinforcements at Motherwell
Ben White has praised the desire at Arseal following their fine start to the season. (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Attitude and desire key to Arsenal’s start to the season – Ben White
Jim Goodwin feels there is more to come from Bojan Miovski (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jim Goodwin confident there is much more to come from striker Bojan Miovski

More from The Courier

The A911 between Auchmuirbridge and Leslie.
Teenager taken to hospital after crash in Fife
'Where the Hell is our government?': Anas Sarwar demands action on cost of living…
Monroe Smith, 8, and her five-year-old sister Ferne, from Kellas at the Forfar show. Pic: Paul Reid.
GALLERY: The pick of the bunch from Forfar flower show
Ray Wallace was reported missing from Perth on Saturday.
Appeal to find missing man, 34, from Perth
David McGoldrick netted a stoppage-time winner for Derby against 10-man Peterborough (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Crowds gather to protest over Dundee paedophile as police escort man out of home
The Courier monthly energy bill calculator.
Our simple energy bill calculator predicts your future monthly costs
1