David McGoldrick nets winner as Derby leave it late to beat 10-man Peterborough By Press Association August 27 2022, 5.03pm David McGoldrick netted a stoppage-time winner for Derby against 10-man Peterborough (Barrington Coombs/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Substitute David McGoldrick scored a stoppage-time winner as Derby came from behind to beat 10-man Peterborough 2-1. Josh Knight put Peterborough ahead after Nathan Thompson was sent off but Jason Knight levelled before McGoldrick pounced to maintain Derby’s 100 per cent home record. Derby had enough chances to have been well ahead in the first half but poor finishing and good goalkeeping frustrated them. Louie Sibley fired wide before Tom Barkhuizen was denied by Lucas Bergstrom, who stopped another shot from the winger in the 45th minute. Peterborough had Thompson sent off in the 56th minute for a second yellow card when he tripped Barkhuizen but they regrouped and went ahead in the 69th minute. A corner from Harrison Burrows was headed across goal by Frankie Kent and Knight turned the ball in at the back post. But Derby equalised in the 88th minute when Knight headed in a corner and then capped a dramatic comeback in stoppage time when McGoldrick scored from 12 yards from Lewis Dobbin’s pass. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport He only knows how to drive when starting first – Alonso hits out at… Celtic set Premiership away record in sensational thrashing of Dundee United Jordan Pickford hails in-demand forward Anthony Gordon Scott Parker fearful of more heavy defeats for Bournemouth Manchester United making progress in big-money pursuit of Ajax star Antony I am enjoying it so much – Antonio Colak happy with his start at… Liam Livingstone ruled out of rest of the Hundred with ankle injury Steven Hammell wants attacking reinforcements at Motherwell Attitude and desire key to Arsenal’s start to the season – Ben White Jim Goodwin confident there is much more to come from striker Bojan Miovski More from The Courier Teenager taken to hospital after crash in Fife 'Where the Hell is our government?': Anas Sarwar demands action on cost of living… GALLERY: The pick of the bunch from Forfar flower show Appeal to find missing man, 34, from Perth Crowds gather to protest over Dundee paedophile as police escort man out of home Our simple energy bill calculator predicts your future monthly costs 1