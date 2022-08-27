Antoni Sarcevic’s late equaliser earns 10-man Stockport a point against Swindon

Antoni Sarcevic’s late equaliser earned 10-man Stockport a point from a 1-1 draw with Swindon.
Sarcevic volleyed home Ash Palmer’s flick-on from eight yards with six minutes left after Frazer Blake-Tracy had fired Swindon ahead four minutes into the second half.
Stockport’s Callum Camps ought to have done better early on when he fired wide from just outside the box.
A similar effort at the other end saw Swindon’s Saidou Khan drill a low strike off target.
The hosts almost struck on the half-hour mark when Myles Hippolyte volleyed inches over the top following Joe Lewis’ precise knock-down.
Ollie Crankshaw was also denied by a brilliant save from Swindon keeper Sol Brynn.
In the run-up to half-time, both Khan and Tyrese Shade went close to breaking the deadlock for Swindon.
The visitors struck four minutes after the restart when Blake-Tracy lashed home a 20-yard daisy-cutter following Ronan Darcy’s lay-off.
Midway through the second period Swindon’s Louis Reed fired a sweet shot just wide.
Stockport skipper Paddy Madden was then red-carded following an apparent stamp on Khan leaving the home side facing an uphill battle.
But County rescued a point thanks to Sarcevic’s smart finish late on.