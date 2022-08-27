Antoni Sarcevic’s late equaliser earns 10-man Stockport a point against Swindon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Antoni Sarcevic’s late equaliser earned 10-man Stockport a point from a 1-1 draw with Swindon.

Sarcevic volleyed home Ash Palmer’s flick-on from eight yards with six minutes left after Frazer Blake-Tracy had fired Swindon ahead four minutes into the second half.

Stockport’s Callum Camps ought to have done better early on when he fired wide from just outside the box.

A similar effort at the other end saw Swindon’s Saidou Khan drill a low strike off target.

The hosts almost struck on the half-hour mark when Myles Hippolyte volleyed inches over the top following Joe Lewis’ precise knock-down.

Ollie Crankshaw was also denied by a brilliant save from Swindon keeper Sol Brynn.

In the run-up to half-time, both Khan and Tyrese Shade went close to breaking the deadlock for Swindon.

The visitors struck four minutes after the restart when Blake-Tracy lashed home a 20-yard daisy-cutter following Ronan Darcy’s lay-off.

Midway through the second period Swindon’s Louis Reed fired a sweet shot just wide.

Stockport skipper Paddy Madden was then red-carded following an apparent stamp on Khan leaving the home side facing an uphill battle.

But County rescued a point thanks to Sarcevic’s smart finish late on.