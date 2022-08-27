Gillingham wait for an away point goes on as Carlisle take the spoils

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Struggling Gillingham are still searching for their first away point of the season following a 1-0 defeat at Carlisle.

Jon Mellish hit the winner early in the second half to make it three away defeats in a row for the lacklustre Gills.

United started positively with Omari Patrick glancing an early header wide from a Kristian Dennis cross.

Dennis was unable to keep a long-range shot down after 16 minutes, before Elkan Baggott had an effort comfortably saved.

Dennis fired over from all of 30 yards as both sides struggled to find their attacking feet.

Cheye Alexander shot over and David Tutonda saw a strike saved as the Gills pushed just before half-time.

Paul Huntington had a header well saved by Glenn Morris just after the re-start.

Mellish put the hosts ahead on 55 minutes with the aid of a deflection after getting on the end of Jack Armer’s flick-on.

Lewis Walker headed straight at Tomas Holy, before he headed another cross wide as Gillingham failed to find an equaliser.