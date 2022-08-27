Omar Bogle scores twice as Newport enjoy big win at Harrogate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Omar Bogle scores twice as Newport enjoy big win at Harrogate

By Press Association
August 27 2022, 5.13pm
Omar Bogle scored twice (Will Matthews/PA)
Newport equalled their biggest away win since 2011 with a ruthless 4-0 triumph at Harrogate.

Omar Bogle (two), a Kayne Ramsay own goal and Theirry Nevers wrapped up the points for the Exiles during a lethal opening 45 minutes, although the weak hosts also contributed to their own downfall with some calamitous defending.

Bogle opened the scoring in the fourth minute when he survived loud shouts for offside to latch on to Aaron Lewis’ ball through the left channel and beat home keeper Pete Jameson at his near post from an acute angle.

That lead was doubled five minutes later when Bogle won an aerial ball and, after James Waite sprinted into the box to pick up the loose ball, Ramsay prodded past Jameson from eight yards as he stretched out a leg to intercept.

County made it 3-0 in the 22nd minute when Josh Austerfield was caught dallying on the ball in his own half and was brushed aside by Cameron Norman with Nathan Moriah Welsh and Waite then combining to tee up Nevers, who sidefooted with composure past an exposed Jameson from 10 yards.

A clinical first half for the visitors was rounded off in the 44th minute when a horror pass by Austerfield to Josh Falkingham was intercepted by Nevers who raced through the left channel before squaring to Bogle for a tap-in.

The visitors took their foot off the gas after the break and striker Luke Armstrong, who has netted just once in his last 18 outings, spurned Harrogate’s best chance of a consolation when he shot over from eight yards, while sub Lewis Richards went closer late on with a spectacular, long-range attempt that clipped the crossbar.

