QPR edge out Watford in five-goal thriller

By Press Association
August 27 2022, 5.13pm
Albert Adomah, second left, and QPR celebrate their winner (James Manning/PA)
Albert Adomah, second left, and QPR celebrate their winner (James Manning/PA)

Substitute Albert Adomah’s goal sealed a 3-2 win for QPR that ended Watford’s unbeaten start to the Championship season.

Ilias Chair and Chris Willock were also on target for Michael Beale’s side, who won for the first time away from Loftus Road under their new head coach.

Ken Sema and Joao Pedro had equalised for Watford, who saw a late goal ruled out for a questionable offside.

There was no shortage of incident and Rangers captain Stefan Johansen almost opened the scoring in the 18th minute with a volley after Willock had picked him out beyond the back post.

Chair found the net seconds later however, thanks to a huge deflection. The Morocco international tried his luck from distance and goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann was unable to stop it creeping over the line in front of the far post once it had changed direction off the body of the unlucky Francisco Sierralta.

Watford levelled in the 27th minute through Sema, with away fans’ calls for handball ignored. Pedro’s pass saw the Swede get the better of a defender – possibly by using an arm – but goalkeeper Seny Dieng was found wanting when the less than ferocious shot that followed beat him.

The visitors required just seven minutes to restore their lead when Willock capped a fine move down the right. Chair slipped in the over-lapping Ethan Laird and his pull back was dispatched by Willock.

Watford came as close as can be to levelling four minutes before the break when Dieng came out of his box to head away a long ball – and Pedro sent it past him from 35 yards only to see it bounce off the top of the bar.

The half ended with Sema slicing a chance across goal and wide in stoppage time after Ismaila Sarr’s pass had sent him clear on the left of the box.

Watford levelled again, this time through Pedro five minutes after the restart. The Brazilian tussled in the box with Rob Dickie and the Rangers defender went to ground claiming a foul. Referee Keith Stroud ruled nothing untoward had happened however and Pedro converted an easy chance.

Rangers would not be denied and it was Adomah who put them back ahead again in the 70th minute. Chair set up Kenneth Paal for a cross from the left that Johansen could not convert but the substitute, unmarked in the box, lashed it high past Bachmann instead.

Bachmann made a crucial block to deny Chair wrapping up victory after Willock had played him in behind the Watford defence.

A frantic finale saw Edo Kayembe thump home from long range only for a raised flag to rule it out.

