Danny Whitehall magic helps Eastleigh beat Southend By Press Association August 27 2022, 5.17pm A late Danny Whitehall double saw Eastleigh make it back-to-back wins, beating Southend 2-1 (John Walton/PA)

A brilliant late Danny Whitehall double saw Eastleigh make it back-to-back wins, beating Southend 2-1. Callum Powell scored his first goal of the season to fire Southend into the lead, slotting the ball into the corner in the 22nd minute. Ryan Hill had a chance for Eastleigh just before half-time, but his low shot narrowly went wide of the post. Aaron Martin then had a good chance just after the break but his header was saved by Collin Andeng-Ndi. Eastleigh equalised in the 77th minute when Whitehall spectacularly scored from just inside his own half to pull one back. Whitehall then struck right at the death, curling a free-kick into the corner to steal three points for the Spitfires.