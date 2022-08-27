Sam Smith hits hat-trick as Cambridge edge seven-goal thriller against Burton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cambridge came from behind three times to beat 10-man Burton 4-3 in a thrilling game at the Abbey Stadium.

Gassan Ahadme gave Burton the perfect start after 11 seconds when he nodded in from close range. It was the fastest goal in Brewers history, but the visitors were down to 10 men nine minutes later when Jonny Smith was sent off for an off-the-ball kick out at Harrison Dunk.

Cambridge’s Sam Smith equalised after 34 minutes when his header across the goal found the bottom corner, but Burton were back in front in the 41st minute when captain John Brayford arrived unmarked to head in Terry Taylor’s corner.

Cambridge levelled again after half-time with another Smith header, before Ahadme grabbed his second in the 67th minute when he charged down a clearance from home goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov and deflected the ball into the net.

But Smith completed his hat-trick with a spectacular volley two minutes later, and it was left to substitute Liam O’Neil to fire in the winner from 20 yards 11 minutes from time.