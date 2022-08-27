Jamie Reckord secures Yeovil’s first win of the season against Dagenham By Press Association August 27 2022, 5.21pm Jamie Reckord scored his third goal of the season as Yeovil beat Dagenham in the National League (Joe Giddens/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Wing-back Jamie Reckord maintained his fine early-season scoring form as Yeovil beat Dagenham 1-0 in the National League. Reckord claimed his third goal of the season after 34 minutes, turning home from close range after Alex Fisher’s run had stretched the Daggers’ defence. Yeovil started well and Josh Staunton headed onto the roof of the visitors’ net. Mauro Vilhete struck a post in the second half as Dagenham pressed for an equaliser, but the Glovers held on to claim a first league win this season. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Serena and Venus Williams team up for doubles at US Open Gabriel Magalhaes goes from zero to hero as Arsenal hit back to beat Fulham Aaron Hayden double leads Wrexham to win over 10-man Woking Micky Mellon hails his Tranmere battlers after victory over Colchester Steve Cotterill condemns crowd abuse after Shrewsbury draw at Bristol Rovers Pete Wild glad Josh Gordon is his middle man after Barrow win at AFC… Ben Garner criticises referee after Charlton draw at Wycombe Paul Ince calls for ruthless streak from leaders Reading after win at Millwall Emma Raducanu’s run of form at Cincinnati was ‘massive’ – Martina Navratilova Michael Beale praises key offside call as QPR edge Watford in thriller More from The Courier Dave Mackay reveals what ref said following disallowed Dunfermline goal that denied them victory 0 Gallery: Pints a plenty as hundreds turn out at Fair City Craft Beer Festival… 0 In pictures: Red Hot Chilli Pipers top off sun-soaked Scottish Coal Carrying Championship in… 0 Dunfermline v Airdrie verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as referee chops… GINGER GAIRDNER: The summer battle against garden pests 0 TELLYBOX: A first, insightful look at Afghanistan