Jamie Reckord secures Yeovil’s first win of the season against Dagenham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wing-back Jamie Reckord maintained his fine early-season scoring form as Yeovil beat Dagenham 1-0 in the National League.

Reckord claimed his third goal of the season after 34 minutes, turning home from close range after Alex Fisher’s run had stretched the Daggers’ defence.

Yeovil started well and Josh Staunton headed onto the roof of the visitors’ net.

Mauro Vilhete struck a post in the second half as Dagenham pressed for an equaliser, but the Glovers held on to claim a first league win this season.